DORO PESCH: 'It's Great To See So Many Great And Talented Female Musicians Or Singers'

In a new interview with Rapture Radio, German metal queen Doro Pesch, who has been singing professionally for nearly 40 years, was asked how she feels to have inspired so many women to take up the microphone for metal. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I don't know. I just did what I love, so I was not aware of it. But I'm sometimes I'm so happy when people say, 'Oh, man. You inspired me. I saw your 'All We Are' video and then we started a band. So that always makes me feel good when people say they got inspiration out of the records or shows. Yeah, there's some great women out there. That's the reason why we have many, many women like on our concert. And I'm always friends pretty much with everybody. We're all supportive of each other. And if somebody needs advice, we help each other out. So there's always a great, great, deep friendship. That's actually the best part. And I'm always happy when people do something what they love."

She continued: "Music, I mean, to me, music is the ultimate. But it's great to see so many great and talented female musicians or singers. Back in the day, in the eighties, in the videos, there were just some naked girls dancing, and it was not so respectful. Yes, it looked sexy, it looked great, but now everybody respects all the female musicians so much. And that's so good to see; that makes me feel so good. And they're also talented and are great players. And that's awesome. That's awesome. Totally. Totally."

Doro's new studio album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", was released on October 27 via Nuclear Blast.

The 20-song "Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud" LP is described in a press release as "the result of intensive hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, amongst others. The album presents Doro at the height of her creative powers."

This past June, Doro released "Time For Justice", the first single from "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", along with a "Mad Max"-style video. The clip was filmed with director Mirko Witzki.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" arrived one day before Doro's 40th-anniversary concert at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany.

In a recent interview with Belgian Jasper, Doro was asked if she he has ever contemplated retirement. The 59-year-old musician responded: "I'm thinking 24 hours about new songs, about the record, about the tour, about festivals. There's no other life. I grew up with horses, and I miss having pets in my life… But to me, I made up my mind when I was 24. I was living for 20, 25 years in Manhattan. One day I woke up and I thought, 'Okay, today I wanna choose my priorities,' and then it was very clear. I wanna live for the music and then nothing else. And then it was okay."

She continued: "I'm so happy that I made that decision, because before I thought, 'Yeah, I wanna have this and I wanna have pets and horses and dogs and maybe I wanna have kids and maybe I wanna have a husband.' But you can't. You have to make a decision, in my case, and that's the reason why I never married. I don't have any kids, but I have all the fans, and I feel like we are a big family. And I always feel so good in each and every country, in each and every city. And that's definitely a dream. Like doing music for such a long time. Oh, I didn't think that we would do it more than five, six, seven years."

Back in 2009, Doro told Sleaze Roxx that she didn't "believe in retirement. I think I will be on stage until the very end," she said. "I think I will die on stage; it's what I love to do. As long as people come out to the shows I will continue to perform. It doesn't matter if it is five people or five thousand."

In September 2022, Doro released a very unique single — a soulful adaptation of her classic metal anthem "Raise Your Fist In The Air". The track was made possible by the new ZDF (national German TV channel) music show "Music Impossible".

In celebration of 35 years of the "Triumph And Agony" album from her former band WARLOCK, Doro released "Triumph And Agony Live" in various formats, including CD, vinyl, cassette, DVD, Blu-ray, and a huge box set, in September 2021 through her own label, Rare Diamonds Productions. The "Triumph And Agony" artwork centered on Geoffrey Gillespie's famous original drawing of the "Warlock" embracing the blonde rock star.