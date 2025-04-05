DORO PESCH Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Presented By SCORPIONS Frontman KLAUS MEINE

Last Monday, March 31, German metal queen Doro Pesch received a lifetime achievement award in her former hometown of Düsseldorf. The award was presented to the singer in a grand, ceremonial setting by Klaus Meine, frontman of the legendary rock band SCORPIONS.

"I am overjoyed and deeply moved," Doro said. "It is a tremendous honor to receive this lifetime achievement award from my hometown of Düsseldorf."

With heartfelt emotion, she added: "A very special thanks also goes to Klaus Meine of SCORPIONS for his touching tribute and his wonderful friendship. This evening will always hold a very special place in my heart."

The award honors Pesch's groundbreaking career, which began in the 1980s with her band WARLOCK. As one of the first women to break into the male-dominated heavy metal scene, she established herself as a lasting force in the international music industry. With over ten million albums sold and more than 3,500 concerts across 60 countries, the Düsseldorf native is among the most successful female rock musicians of all time.

In a 2023 interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, Pesch was asked if she is married or she has a "partner". She responded: "What you see is what you get. Usually I'm always on tour or in the studio. That's definitely my world. And I never thought of settling down or getting married or having kids. Maybe another lifetime, but it's not much to it. I have a friend — yeah, he's kind of a boyfriend — and have many friends. I never felt the urge to get married and [have] kids."

She continued: "I made up my mind when I was 24. I was one day waking up. I was living in New York City, which I love so much, New York. And then I woke up and I thought, 'Okay, today I will choose my priorities.' And then I thought, what do I really want? And then it was clear. I wanna do music and I wanna make people happy, empower people. And I wanna do it for the fans as long as I live. And that is my life. I don't have many hobbies as well. It's only studio, working on songs, going on tour, rehearsing, doing stuff for the fans. And yeah, that's about it."

Pesch added: "I wouldn't wanna have another life. When I was younger, I was a graphic artist, which that was actually cool because I could always work together with the graphic artists or with the painters. So that always helped, when we did the visuals for us."

Back in 2007, Doro told FourteenG.net webzine that starting a family wasn't something she was ever interested in. "Actually, I made a conscious decision a couple of years ago, maybe it was like five, six years ago, and I really thought what I wanted to do in the future and then I thought I definitely wanted to dedicate my life to music. And then in our band everybody was starting to think about maybe getting married and stuff… and then I thought, 'Maybe that's not for me.' Maybe in another lifetime. Right now I'm totally happy."

She continued: "I don't miss it at all; I love kids and you know when I was growing up I always thought I would love to have 10 kids. But now in the past couple of years I know it's probably impossible with the lifestyle and the tour bus and doing what we do. I made a decision and that's good; it definitely makes me happy even [though] it never worked out that I settled down or get married… Sometimes it came close to somebody, where I thought, 'Ah, it could work,' and one year later I was on tour and that was the end of the relationship. I'm not unhappy about having a family, it's just it's different. I feel like the fans are my family. It's a little bit different, but yeah… I feel so close to them that I don't miss anything at all. It's cool."

Doro's latest album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", was released in October 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

Photo credit: Jan Jaedike