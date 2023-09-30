DORO PESCH Says It's 'Super' To See DOLLY PARTON Collaborating With ROB HALFORD On Country Icon's 'Rockstar' Album

In a new interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, German metal queen Doro Pesch was asked for her opinion on the fact that Dolly Parton will release her long-awaited first rock album, "Rockstar", in November. The country icon, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's class of 2022, is joined by a number of legendary collaborators on the LP, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Lizzo, Sting, Chris Stapleton, Debbie Harry, Elton John, John Fogerty, Joan Jett, Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton, Kid Rock and JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford.

Doro said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's great. I love Dolly Parton. I think she's such an icon. And actually I recorded… I was 16 years in Nashville doing songs, because they have fantastic songwriters. So every couple of years I went to Nashville, and, of course, I'm familiar with the whole scene and everybody loves Dolly Parton there. She's a goddess. So when I heard that Rob Halford and Dolly Parton are doing a duet [for 'Rockstar'], [I thought it was] super. And all the other great guests on her record — it's amazing; I think it's amazing."

Doro continued: "I think she's such a cool woman and she's really… yeah, she's cool. She always says what she wants and she's being herself. I love that she plays guitar with the long fingernails. Sometimes she has these long nails and then plays the guitar. That's, like, wow. Yeah, I think she's cool. I've seen her on many talk shows. She was always funny as hell, very cool, young at heart, young in spirit. And yeah, I think she's one of these icons like Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton and Lemmy and a very, very important personality in this world. And I loved it. I think it's so cool — super, super."

As one of the year's most-anticipated album releases, "Rockstar" features Parton taking on some of the most adored songs in rock and roll history. She has already released several tracks from the album, including the new, original song she wrote with producer Kent Wells called "Bygones", featuring Halford, which reached No.1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart, and "Magic Man (Carl Version)", featuring HEART's Ann Wilson, as well as her original song "World On Fire", which also reached No. 1 on Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart the month of its release.

Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song "Rockstar" collection which includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems.

"Rockstar" is set for global release via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a four-LP set, a two-CD set, digital download and on all streaming services.

Doro's new studio album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", is due on October 27 via Nuclear Blast.

Doro Pesch photo credit: Jochen Rolfes / Dolly Parton photo credit: Stacie Huckeba