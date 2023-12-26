DORO PESCH Says She Never Takes Vacations: 'I Don't Really Recharge My Batteries'

In a new interview with Brazil's Heavy Talk, German metal queen Doro Pesch was asked if she is spending the holidays recharging her batteries or if she is already planning her activities for 2024. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Actually, lots of touring and festivals. And then, of course, I wanna play the new album, like the best songs. I'll let the fans choose which songs they wanna hear. And, of course, all the best songs of the last 40 years. But actually, I never took a vacation. I don't really recharge my batteries. Maybe I should, but I never really do it. There's always so much stuff to do, so much work."

She continued: "Yeah, we are gearing up for the next year, touring a lot. I'm doing a couple of movies. So, yeah, so there's all kinds of stuff. And, yeah, there's a new DVD in the making, and there we wanna put on … the Wacken [Open Air] show, and we have the Düsseldorf [40th-anniversary] show [from this past October] and and some special things. Somebody sneaked me some bootlegs, so I have some footage from old, old stuff when I was working with Lemmy years and years ago. And we all really looked like little kids. It was with Udo Dirkschneider and Lemmy there. And we actually were rehearsing for my 20-year anniversary, which feels like it was just a couple of years ago, and now it's tons of years ago. So it will be a great DVD and Blu-ray and live record. So that's what we are working [on]. And it will probably come out end of next year. And then I probably write some more new songs and then eventually, yeah, working on a new album in the next couple of years. But first I wanna promote this one, the 'Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud'. I think there are 20 killer songs on it."

Last week, Doro announced the digital release of "True Metal Maniacs", an exceptional song that tells about the deep connection with her fans. It comes along with a very special video with live footage from Wacken Open Air, the Monsters Of Rock festival in Brazil and her anniversary show in Düsseldorf.

"True Metal Maniacs" is one of the five bonus tracks from the recently released album "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", so far only been released on the physical products, and is included in the digital EP "Conqueress - Extended", which will be released on March 1, 2024.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" came out on October 27 via Nuclear Blast. The LP is described in a press release as "the result of intensive hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, amongst others. The album presents Doro at the height of her creative powers."

This past June, Doro released "Time For Justice", the first single from "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", along with a "Mad Max"-style video. The clip was filmed with director Mirko Witzki.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" arrived one day before Doro's 40th-anniversary concert at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf.