DORO To Hold Special 'Warriors Of The Sea' Release Party In Coral Springs, Florida

On November 10 at Rock N Roll Ribs in Coral Springs, Florida, the legendary Doro Pesch will hold a special album release party for her just-released "Warriors Of The Sea". An intimate evening where she will debut this new special album, this exclusive event includes a private meet-and-greet with Doro, full album-listening session, personal photo ops, autograph signings, live question-and-answer session, dinner, drinks, and more.

Tickets and full info can be found here.

With "Warriors Of The Sea", the German metal queen bridges the gap for her numerous fans waiting for a new studio album while launching her winter tour season.

This record truly has it all! For the first time in her over-40-year career, Doro is releasing an album as liquid-filled vinyl — a vinyl record filled with liquid that you can actually drink. Doro reveals: "The record is filled with blue curaçao! We first considered Rhine water, but the liqueur is simply better in color and taste!"

"Warriors Of The Sea" is released on Doro's own label Rare Diamonds Production, distributed by Edel. Besides the strictly limited liquid-filled vinyl version, it's also available as CD digipak and picture disc vinyl.

The idea for this special release emerged following two sold-out "Metal Queen Metal Cruises" that were a huge success with fans in late May and early June. Along with a third cruise scheduled for June 6, 2026, these events created demand for more music.

The album's title track was written by Doro specifically as an anthem for the cruise and immediately became an absolute fan favorite at summer festivals worldwide. The remaining nine tracks are a carefully curated selection by Doro focusing on "Warriors" and "Cruise" themes. All are rarities perfect for fans, collectors, and metal enthusiasts. Side A features rare studio recordings, while Side B delivers live tracks recorded during Doro's past, completely sold-out 2024/2025 tour.

On March 31, Doro received a lifetime achievement award in her former hometown of Düsseldorf. The award was presented to the singer in a grand, ceremonial setting by Klaus Meine, frontman of the legendary rock band SCORPIONS.

The award honored Pesch's groundbreaking career, which began in the 1980s with her band WARLOCK. As one of the first women to break into the male-dominated heavy metal scene, she established herself as a lasting force in the international music industry. With over ten million albums sold and more than 3,500 concerts across 60 countries, the Düsseldorf native is among the most successful female rock musicians of all time.

Doro's latest album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", was released in October 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

Photo credit: Frank Dursthoff (courtesy of Suspicious Activities PR / Metalville)