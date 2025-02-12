DOROTHY Announces April/May 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Hungarian-born singer Dorothy Martin is kicking off 2025 with a bang, confirming her forthcoming headline tour immediately following the premiere of her trailblazing new music video for "Tombstone Town", featuring legendary GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash.

The single, a gritty, boot-stomping anthem, which landed on Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need To Know" list and was lauded as a hit by Forbes, has been steadily climbing the charts and just hit No. 14 at Active Rock Radio — a testament to its undeniable power and Dorothy's growing impact in the rock world.

Watch the official music video for "Tombstone Town", which was directed by Rich Ragsdale, below.

The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Biggest Pop, marking a career milestone for Dorothy as she continues her meteoric rise.

"I'm so honored to have Slash join me on 'Tombstone Town'," says Dorothy. "The song is an excerpt from my diary — born out of betrayal and heartache. The music video has a plot twist at the end, but ultimately, I wanted to send a message of forgiveness and resilience, rather than revenge. Writing this song was therapy for me."

Slash himself sums it up perfectly: "'Tombstone Town' is a sexy rock 'n' roll grind, featuring Dorothy's inimitable swagger and a killer guitar hook."

Building on the momentum of the single, Dorothy is hitting the road for a headline tour in support of her highly anticipated new album, "The Way", arriving March 14 via Roc Nation. The album is truly a watershed moment for the artist, ultimately cementing her place among hard rock's elite players.

About the album, the vocalist enthuses: "This album is a love letter to the fans. I'm letting them know everything is going to be okay, and we'll help each other find the way — even if we get lost at times."

Dorothy tour dates:

Mar. 21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Mar. 29 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Apr. 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Apr. 18 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

Apr. 19 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

Apr. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

Apr. 22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Apr. 23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Apr. 25 - Council Buffs, IA - Stir Cove/Whiskey Roadhouse

Apr. 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

Apr. 27 - Madison, WI - The Majestic

Apr. 29 - Denver, CO - Oriental

May 01 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Backstage at Revel

May 03 - Phoenix, AZ - UFest*

May 06 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

May 07 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

May 10 - Camden, NJ - WMMR*BBQ*

May 11 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson

May 13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

May 14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

May 15 - Destin, FL - Club LA

May 16 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May 18 - Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock*

* Festival

Projecting a full-bodied voice with every inch of her being, Martin kindles a spark of hope into a flame as bright as the sun itself. The Budapest-born maverick singer, songwriter, performer, and frontwoman of the Los Angeles-based eponymous band, Dorothy brings gusto, grit, and glory back to hard rock, exuding superstar-size confidence coupled with the quiet resolve of an old school Western anti-hero. She has unassumingly blazed her own trail with sold out tours, major collaborations, and over one billion streams already in the rearview.

However, her vision really catches fire on her fourth full-length album, "The Way".

Dorothy arrived with the force of a hurricane back in 2016, serving up the full-length debut "Rockisdead". Surging on all platforms on which fans discover new music, "Raise Hell" reeled in over 85 million Spotify streams followed by "Wicked Ones" with 77 million Spotify streams. The band organically attracted a diehard global fanbase with "28 Days In The Valley" (2018) and "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" (2022). Kerrang! hailed the latter as "a hot-blooded rock 'n' roll record through and through," and RIFF raved, "'Holy Ghost' serves as a triumphant battle cry and a return to form." Perhaps, Outburn put it best, "It's her most bombastic and gloriously, victorious rock and roll work yet." Simultaneously, the singer took flight as the rare dynamo equally at home on a track with Slash and Nita Strauss of ALICE COOPER or STAIND and Scott Stapp of CREED. She even notably dueted with Stapp at the Grand Ole Opry.

Over the course of 2024, she carefully architected what would become "The Way" alongside songwriter and producer Scott Stevens (HALESTORM, SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY). Expanding the creative palette, they leaned into heavier rock spiked with a healthy helping of Southern swagger and country-style storytelling.

"The Way" track listing:

01. I Come Alive

02. The Devil I Know

03. MUD

04. Tombstone Town (feat. Slash)

05. Bones

06. Unholy Water

07. Haunted House

08. Putting Out The Fire

09. Superhuman

10. The Way