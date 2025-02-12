Watch: TOM MORELLO Guests On BILLY CORGAN's 'The Magnificent Others' Podcast

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE co-founder Tom Morello is the latest guest on Billy Corgan's new podcast, "The Magnificent Others".

Corgan sits down with Morello to trace the path from Tom's earliest days as a KISS-obsessed comic-book devotee to his rise as a musical agitator on the biggest stages in rock. Tom reveals how dropping into the Sunset Strip glam scene led to a short-lived major-label deal that taught him never to compromise his artistry. He recalls the explosive formation of RATM, "a ring of power that drives men mad" — and dives deep into why RAGE's politically charged fusion shook the world. You'll also hear about his boundary-pushing work in AUDIOSLAVE alongside Chris Cornell's transcendent vocals, plus his acoustic alter ego THE NIGHTWATCHMAN, born of a hunger for unfiltered activism.

But there's more to Tom than riffs and revolution: he's a proud father, film producer and fierce defender of the unsung heroes of heavy metal, JUDAS PRIEST. Balancing a hardwired passion for justice with family life, Morello offers a master class in remaining unapologetically true to yourself — even when that truth demands you stand front and center with a guitar in one hand and a protest sign in the other.

If you've ever wondered how an avowed political rebel and virtuoso shredder finds his place in an ever-changing music industry — and in a world still hungry for change — this conversation is a must-listen.

"The Magnificent Others" officially launched on February 5 via Bill Maher's Club Random Studios.

"The Magnificent Others" brings listeners face-to-face with world-renowned artists, innovative entrepreneurs, trailblazing scientists, and visionary leaders who have dared to push boundaries and redefine what's possible. Previously announced last March, the show features weekly in-depth conversations, with its first installment including KISS legend Gene Simmons, Corey Feldman, Sam Moore (SAM & DAVE),Richie Sambora (BON JOVI),Carnie Wilson (WILSON PHILLIPS),Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo. Through in-depth, candid conversations, all captured on camera in a unique, engaging way, Billy and his guests peel back the layers of success in captivating in-person interviews, exploring the triumphs, challenges, and pivotal moments that shaped their journeys and defined their paths.

When not developing "The Magnificent Others", Corgan has stayed busy with THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, recently releasing their acclaimed thirteen collection, "Aghori Mhori Mei" alongside an expansive run of U.S. stadium performances with GREEN DAY as part of "The Saviors Tour" and arena dates nationwide. The band also had an acclaimed run across Europe last summer with a combination of arena and headline festival dates, along with their multi-city Latin American fall tour. These dates saw THE SMASHING PUMPKINS play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade. With more shows on the horizon, the band is currently slated for three performances in Europe later this year.

Beyond his accomplishments as a Grammy Award-winning musician, Billy is a versatile producer, songwriter, and poet. He serves as the president of the National Wrestling Alliance, owns Madame Zuzu's, a beloved tea shop in Highland, Illinois, and remains a devout philanthropist through varying initiatives focusing on animal advocacy and no-kill shelters.