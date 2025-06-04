DOROTHY Announces Summer/Fall 2025 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Hungarian-born singer Dorothy Martin will embark on a North American tour this summer and fall. Support on the trek will come from EDDIE AND THE GETAWAY.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, June 5 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "MUD" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Aug. 25 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

Aug. 27 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

Aug. 29 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma 2025

Aug. 30 - North Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo at Harrah’s Kansas City

Aug. 31 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Sep. 02 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

Sep. 03 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

Sep. 05 - Towson, MD @ The Recher

Sep. 06 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sep. 07 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Sep. 09 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café

Sep. 11 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Sep. 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

Sep. 16 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Sep. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

Sep. 22 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

Sep. 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway

Sep. 26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Sep. 27 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Sep. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

This past February, Dorothy released a trailblazing music video for "Tombstone Town", featuring legendary GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash.

The single, a gritty, boot-stomping anthem, which landed on Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need To Know" list and was lauded as a hit by Forbes, had been steadily climbing the charts — a testament to its undeniable power and Dorothy's growing impact in the rock world.

The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Biggest Pop, marking a career milestone for Dorothy as she continues her meteoric rise.

"I'm so honored to have Slash join me on 'Tombstone Town'," said Dorothy. "The song is an excerpt from my diary — born out of betrayal and heartache. The music video has a plot twist at the end, but ultimately, I wanted to send a message of forgiveness and resilience, rather than revenge. Writing this song was therapy for me."

Slash himself summed it up perfectly: "'Tombstone Town' is a sexy rock 'n' roll grind, featuring Dorothy's inimitable swagger and a killer guitar hook."

Dorothy's new album, "The Way", arrived on March 14 via Roc Nation. The LP is truly a watershed moment for the artist, ultimately cementing her place among hard rock's elite players.

About the album, the vocalist enthused: "This album is a love letter to the fans. I'm letting them know everything is going to be okay, and we'll help each other find the way — even if we get lost at times."

Projecting a full-bodied voice with every inch of her being, Martin kindles a spark of hope into a flame as bright as the sun itself. The Budapest-born maverick singer, songwriter, performer, and frontwoman of the Los Angeles-based eponymous band, Dorothy brings gusto, grit, and glory back to hard rock, exuding superstar-size confidence coupled with the quiet resolve of an old school Western anti-hero. She has unassumingly blazed her own trail with sold out tours, major collaborations, and over one billion streams already in the rearview.

However, her vision really catches fire on her fourth full-length album, "The Way".

Dorothy arrived with the force of a hurricane back in 2016, serving up the full-length debut "Rockisdead". Surging on all platforms on which fans discover new music, "Raise Hell" reeled in over 85 million Spotify streams followed by "Wicked Ones" with 77 million Spotify streams. The band organically attracted a diehard global fanbase with "28 Days In The Valley" (2018) and "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" (2022). Kerrang! hailed the latter as "a hot-blooded rock 'n' roll record through and through," and RIFF raved, "'Holy Ghost' serves as a triumphant battle cry and a return to form." Perhaps, Outburn put it best, "It's her most bombastic and gloriously, victorious rock and roll work yet." Simultaneously, the singer took flight as the rare dynamo equally at home on a track with Slash and Nita Strauss of ALICE COOPER or STAIND and Scott Stapp of CREED. She even notably dueted with Stapp at the Grand Ole Opry.

Over the course of 2024, she carefully architected what would become "The Way" alongside songwriter and producer Scott Stevens (HALESTORM, SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY). Expanding the creative palette, they leaned into heavier rock spiked with a healthy helping of Southern swagger and country-style storytelling.