DOWN's 'Over The Under' To Be Issued As Remastered Edition In June

Nuclear Blast Records has announced a remastered edition of "Over The Under" from American heavy metal supergroup DOWN.

Initially released in the fall of 2007, DOWN's third studio album was produced by Warren Riker and served as a true moment in time delivering over 60 heartfelt minutes of sonic frustration with songs addressing the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and personal turmoil. MetalSucks observed a "snapshot of a band doing what they do best, and doing it honestly and sincerely, egged on by unfortunate catastrophe," while Punk News lauded a release that encompassed "everything fans praise about these musicians and about the South's influence on metal and rock. The atmospherics are tense and hellraising as well as hardening, melancholic, and introspective." The record would earn top slots on year-end lists both Stateside and abroad, including in such esteemed outlets as Revolver, Metal Hammer and Rolling Stone.

The 2026 edition of "Over The Under" features remastered audio by Eric Koondel (SOILWORK, CYNIC, MALEVOLENT CREATION, DEATH) and marks the first time the LP will be officially available in the U.S. market. Additionally, the CD and digital versions include bonus track "Invest In Fear" (the first time the track will be available on a U.S. physical release and on digital service providers worldwide).

In celebration of the release, DOWN presents the remastered version of "N.O.D.", now streaming below.

DOWN's "Over The Under" remaster will be available on CD, LP and digital formats on June 19.

"Over The Under" remastered track listing:

01. Three Suns And One Star

02. The Path

03. N.O.D.

04. I Scream

05. On March The Saints

06. Never Try

07. Mourn

08. Beneath The Tides

09. His Majesty The Desert

10. Pillamyd

11. In The Thrall Of It All

12. Nothing In Return (Walk Away)

13. Invest In Fear * (CD/digital bonus track)

You know it's DOWN as soon as you hear them. Currently featuring vocalist Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower and bassist Pat Bruders, there's no mistaking those gargantuan riffs, swamp blues leads, crashing drums, and hypnotic howls for absolutely anybody else under the sun. The band upholds a certain tradition that countless fans celebrate, expanding their own musical mythos as they leave its pillars intact and untouched. With a collective resume encompassing PANTERA, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, CROWBAR and EYEHATEGOD, the quintet puffed out its first haze of sonic smoke from the belly of gritty old New Orleans on the 1995 platinum-selling classic "NOLA". At that moment, they naturally summoned something akin to a ritual, continually partaking in it with critically revered offerings — "Down II: A Bustle In Your Hedgerow" in 2002, "Down III: Over The Under" in 2007, "Down IV - Part One" in 2012, and "Down IV - Part Two" in 2014. Their shows built a certain live lore with unforgettable runs alongside METALLICA and HEAVEN & HELL, as well as coveted spots on iconic festivals like Download, Soundwave, Ozzfest and so many others, forever delivering passionate, powerful, pure heavy music you can feel deep down in your soul.