JOE PERRY On AEROSMITH: 'The Band Is Still Kind Of Definitely Not In Touring Mode, But There Are Certainly Other Options'

In a new interview with Billboard, Joe Perry spoke about the possibility of AEROSMITH playing live again, less than two years after the legendary rockers announced that they were officially retiring from touring due to singer Steven Tyler's vocal injury. AEROSMITH made the announcement on August 2, 2024 — nearly one year after the now-78-year-old singer fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show. Perry said about the likelihood of another AEROSMITH show: "The band is still kind of definitely not in touring mode, but there are certainly other options, so we stay in touch.

"You just never know," Perry added about future AEROSMITH activities. "It's just been in the last six months that Steven's started to get comfortable with singing; he literally had to take a year off before he was able to start stretching his vocal cords, and you're always worried about reinjuring it. I learned a long time ago that everything we do is fragile… so we just take it day by day. You hope for the best. You just have to have the confidence and have that vision of positive in front of you. You can't do it unless you envision it."

Perry and Tyler performed together for the first time in nearly two years at a private concert the singer hosted on April 30, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The event was a benefit for Janie's Fund, the initiative Tyler created in order to bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma.

AEROSMITH's "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the trek, which was supposed to last through February 2024. Tyler said in a statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped he and his AEROSMITH bandmates would be back on the road after postponing a few shows.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.

Last November, Perry and Tyler released "One More Time", a five-song EP in collaboration with British rocker Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison).

Tyler and Yungblud both wound up performing at the "Back To The Beginning" concert for Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH on July 5, 2025 in Birmingham, England.

This summer, Perry will hit the road in Europe with HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, the rock and roll supergroup in which he is joined by Alice Cooper, Cooper guitarist Tommy Henriksen and actor Johnny Depp.