DRAGONFORCE Adds More Shows To Summer/Fall 2025 North American Tour

Grammy-nominated extreme power metal legends DRAGONFORCE have added more headline shows to their "Warp Speed Warriors" world tour starting this September.

DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li comments: "You asked for it, so we've added more USA headline shows to our 'Warp Speed Warriors' world tour! We're kicking things off in the north east coast before festival season and dates sharing the stage with our friends in POWERWOLF. These shows mark the final chapter of the tour in North America, so don't miss your chance to experience the madness!"

VIP upgrades for select dates are available now at the DRAGONFORCE web site.

Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

DRAGONFORCE tour dates:

Sep. 12 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Sep. 13 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s

Sep. 14 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Sep. 16 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

Sep. 17 - Toronto, ON - Rebel *

Sep. 18 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral *

Sep. 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep. 20 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

Sep. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live *

Sep. 23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom *

Sep. 24 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live *

Sep. 26 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Center *

Sep. 27 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle *

Sep. 29 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Sep. 30 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre *

Oct. 01 - Portland, OR - The Keller Auditorium *

Oct. 04 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

* With POWERWOLF

Earlier this month, DRAGONFORCE unleashed a new official music video for an alternate version of its recent album track "Burning Heart", featuring ARCH ENEMY frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz. Originally released as a bonus track on select editions of DRAGONFORCE's celebrated 2024 album "Warp Speed Warriors", the special version supported by White-Gluz's distinctive vocals is now out as its own single.

Formed in 1999, DRAGONFORCE has earned their reputation as the world's fastest band via its power metal anthems filled with spectacular guitar solos, including the iconic platinum-selling hit "Through The Fire And Flames". Several of the songs on "Warp Speed Warriors" have already gained over a million streams on Spotify.

This summer DRAGONFORCE will finish the last European leg of its epic "Warp Speed Warriors" tour, playing several massive festival dates and selected shows together with POWERWOLF, before joining the German metallers on a North American tour, ready to deliver breathtaking shows to their ever-growing fanbase.

In May 2024, DRAGONFORCE teamed up with "Brawl Stars", a hit multiplayer mobile game with over one billion downloads, to celebrate a brand new character entering the game with a new song, "A Draco Tale", and music video.

"Warp Speed Warriors" was released in March 2024 via Napalm Records.

On "Warp Speed Warriors", DRAGONFORCE — composed of of guitar virtuosos and founding members Li and Sam Totman, singer Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil and drummer Gee Anzalone — explore a wider range of varying musical styles than ever before, evolving their sound throughout the exciting musical journey while still staying true to their roots.

"Warp Speed Warriors" was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li.

DRAGONFORCE's platinum-selling single "Through The Fire And Flames" brought the London-based Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim and was featured as the most challenging song on "Guitar Hero III".

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

"Through The Fire And Flames" is the leadoff track from 2006's "Inhuman Rampage" album, which was officially certified gold in July 2017 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn