DREAM THEATER Joined By DEVIN TOWNSEND, ANIMALS AS LEADERS For 'The Spirit Carries On' Performance At 'Dreamsonic' Kickoff

Progressive metal titans DREAM THEATER kicked off their "Dreamsonic" tour this past Friday (June 16) at E-B Center At Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. For the final song of their set, "The Spirit Carries On", they were joined by tourmates Devin Townsend and ANIMALS AS LEADERS. Check out fan-filmed video below.

The 29-city "Dreamsonic" trek will wrap up July 26 in Phoenix, Arizona. Along the way, the trek will make stops in Orlando, Florida (June 23); New York (June 28); Cleveland, Ohio (July 8); and Denver, Colorado (July 15),to name a few.

"The Alien", a track from DREAM THEATER's latest album, "A View From The Top Of The World", landed the band its first-ever Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which was held in April 2022 in Las Vegas. DREAM THEATER's previous Grammy nominations were for the song "On The Backs Of Angels", from 2011's "A Dramatic Turn Of Events" album, and the single "The Enemy Inside" from 2013's "Dream Theater".

"A View From The Top Of The World" was described in a press released as "DREAM THEATER at its musical finest, expanding on the sound they helped create while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe." The seven-song album also marked the second studio album with InsideOut Music/Sony Music. The artwork was created by longtime cover collaborator Hugh Syme (RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, STONE SOUR). "A View From The Top Of The World" was produced by Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James "Jimmy T" Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.