DREAM THEATER Shares Music Video For 'Answering The Call'

Progressive metal titans DREAM THEATER have released an official music video for another song from their 15th studio album, "A View From The Top Of The World". "Answering The Call" is the fifth video released and another CGI spectacle created by longtime collaborator Wayne Joyner. The track has been a fan favorite from the latest LP and will be making its way into the band's set list on their upcoming North American "Dreamsonic" tour.

DREAM THEATER is hitting the road for the final time in 2023 on the "Dreamsonic" tour. The 29-city trek features special guests Devin Townsend and ANIMALS AS LEADERS for a traveling progressive music spectacle. The tour kicks off June 16 in Cedar Park, Texas and wraps up July 26 in Phoenix, Arizona. Along the way, the trek will make stops in Orlando, Florida (June 23); New York (June 28); Cleveland, Ohio (July 8); and Denver, Colorado (July 15),to name a few.

"The Alien", a track from "A View From The Top Of The World", landed DREAM THEATER its first-ever Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which was held in April 2022 in Las Vegas. DREAM THEATER's previous Grammy nominations were for the song "On The Backs Of Angels", from 2011's "A Dramatic Turn Of Events" album, and the single "The Enemy Inside" from 2013's "Dream Theater".

"A View From The Top Of The World" was described in a press released as "DREAM THEATER at its musical finest, expanding on the sound they helped create while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe." The seven-song album also marked the second studio album with InsideOut Music/Sony Music. The artwork was created by longtime cover collaborator Hugh Syme (RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, STONE SOUR). "A View From The Top Of The World" was produced by Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James "Jimmy T" Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.

Photo credit: Rayon Richards