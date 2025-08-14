DREAM THEATER Teams Up With Z2 For 'Parasomnia - The Graphic Album'

The world of progressive music rejoiced in October 2023 when, after 13 years, Mike Portnoy rejoined his brothers John Petrucci, John Myung, Jordan Rudess and James LaBrie in the legendary DREAM THEATER. The resulting album, "Parasomnia", was an explosive hit, reaching No. 1 on the Hard Rock Album charts as it reinforced DREAM THEATER's status as the premier progressive metal band on the planet. Now, in partnership with Z2, the band is releasing the companion volume: "Dream Theater - Parasomnia: The Graphic Album".

In this exploration of just how thin the line is between the waking world and the world of dreams, this volume of eight stories dives deep into the songs contained within the "Parasomnia" album. Each powerful tale examines the impact of the dreaming world on our everyday lives, as it is brought to life by a stunning roster of Nebula-, Locus-, Inkpot- and Eisner-award-winning writers and artists, who have each poured their love of the band's music into every story.

Petrucci was thrilled with the results of DREAM THEATER's sojourn into the world of comics and sequential art. "It's been so awesome getting to work with the Z2 team on this epic collaboration," he said. "Having the opportunity to explore alternative interpretations of the songs on 'Parasomnia' through the eyes of so many talented artists has been truly inspirational. The unique storytelling talents of all the writers as well as the incredible artwork that reflects so many different styles of graphic artistry was just amazing to witness. I think fans of this media, our DT community and just anyone who appreciates stunning displays of human creativity will really enjoy this dark and sometimes twisted journey through the realm of 'Parasomnia'!"

The visual symbolism of the graphic album expands on the themes from the album, via the interpretations of Eisner-winning cover artist Tony Harris, whose iconography for each song is present not only on the cover, and begins each chapter, but is also available in the deluxe editions as a set of collectible enamel pins.

Regarding the experience of bringing DREAM THEATER's songs to life on the comic page, Nebula-award-winning author Vajra Chandrasekera said: "I was intrigued and delighted by the opportunity to write for this book! It's a very different medium for me, since nearly all my experience is in prose fiction, and I had a great time working with Rocky Obk, whose incredible art made my script into something strange and so beautiful. I hope everyone enjoys reading it as much as we enjoyed making it."

The full creative team for "Dream Theater: Parasomnia - The Graphic Album" includes: Cat Rambo, Lydia Rasero, Kevin J. Anderson, Christian Rosado, Benjamin Raab, Deric Hughes, Gianenrico Bonacorsi, Dan Hernandez, Damien Worm, Gavin Highnight, Sofia Girol, Vajra Chandrasekera, Rocky Obk, Steve Niles, Stan Yak, John Reppion, Ryan Kelly, Simone D'Angelo and Lucas Carvalho.

"When DREAM THEATER reunited [with Portnoy in 2023], like many fans, I was overjoyed that the greatest prog-metal band of all time was back in business," shared Z2 president Josh Bernstein. "We not only had to do this book, but we had to use our ace in the hole and the only editor that edits in 15/8 time, Rantz Hoseley. Can't sleep? Perhaps try some 'Parasomnia'…"

"Dream Theater: Parasomnia - The Graphic Album" is available as a slipcased Platinum Edition, signed by the band, and is available exclusively for pre-order via Z2Comics.com. Additionally, a deluxe edition is available at Loudwire and Ultimate Classic Rock, and an exclusive tour edition will be available to purchase at DREAM THEATER tour stops in the fall of 2025.

Beyond selling millions of records worldwide and gathering a billion-plus streams, DREAM THEATER have evolved into progressive metal trailblazers over the course of an unprecedented journey, earmarked by one unforgettable milestone after another. The career-launching "Images & Words" graced Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time", while "Awake" claimed No. 1 on Guitar World's "Superunknown: 50 Iconic Albums That Defined 1994". In addition to emerging as Classic Rock's "15th Greatest Concept Album", "Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory" topped a fan-voted Rolling Stone poll as the No. 1 "All-Time Progressive Rock Album". They shook the charts with three Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 and headlined sold out shows everywhere from Radio City Music Hall to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the O2 in London. The band garnered a Grammy Award in the category of "Best Metal Performance" for "The Alien" from 2021's "A View From The Top Of The World". Of the latter, Prog raved, "Not just proper DREAM THEATER, then, but something ever-so-slightly bigger and better," and Consequence Of Sound attested, "'A View From The Top Of The World' shows that the quintet is still offering music that is easily on par with their earlier efforts." Now, DREAM THEATER have returned to their roots as LaBrie, Petrucci, Myung and Rudess reunite with Portnoy during their fortieth anniversary. Simultaneously, these five old friends enter a bold new era fueled by some of the most focused, formidable, and fiery music of their career. They're harnessing the memories of the past and the promise of the future in order to make the most of the present. Ultimately, the group's sixteenth full-length album, "Parasomnia" (Inside Out Music/Sony Music),represents both where they came from and where they continue to go while celebrating 40 years of DREAM THEATER and beyond.

Recently dubbed the "hottest brand in music" by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians, and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Simon & Schuster, multiple Eisner- and Ringo-nominated Z2 has produced more than 75 unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with IRON MAIDEN, PANTERA, TYPE O NEGATIVE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ANTHRAX, Ronnie James Dio, KING DIAMOND, BABYMETAL and ALTER BRIDGE, among others.