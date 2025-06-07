DREAM THEATER's JAMES LABRIE Slips And Falls On Stage At SWEDEN ROCK FESTIVAL (Video)

James LaBrie took a tumble during DREAM THEATER's concert Thursday night (June 5) at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden. The incident happened while the singer was in the middle of performing the opening song of the band's set, "Night Terror". A fan-filmed video (courtesy of Rossi of Agonyzone magazine) shows LaBrie slipping and then falling (around 6:50 mark) before quickly lifting himself up and raising his arm, apparently to reassure the audience that he was uninjured.

DREAM THEATER kicked off the spring/summer 2025 leg of its "40th Anniversary European Tour" Tuesday night (June 3) at Logomo in Turku, Finland.

DREAM THEATER's summer/fall 2025 "An Evening With Dream Theater" U.S. tour will celebrate the band's recent chart-topping sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia". The tour is scheduled for 30 cities across the United States, kicking off September 5 in Reading, Pennsylvania and running through October 25, when it wraps in Long Island, New York. The tour will make stops in Orlando, Floria; Detroit, Michigan; Kansas City, Missouri and Providence, Rhode Island, among others. DREAM THEATER will be performing its latest album in its entirety as well as classics and fan favorites from the band's catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

"Parasomnia" came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marked DREAM THEATER's first release with drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by guitarist John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returned once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with Petrucci and bassist John Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010.

Mike Mangini joined DREAM THEATER in late 2010 through a widely publicized audition following the departure of Portnoy. Mangini beat out six other of the world's top drummers — Marco Minnemann, Virgil Donati, Aquiles Priester, Thomas Lang, Peter Wildoer and Derek Roddy — for the gig, a three-day process that was filmed for a documentary-style reality show called "The Spirit Carries On".

The North American leg of DREAM THEATER's 40th-anniversary tour kicked off on February 7 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The trek was "An Evening With Dream Theater" and was the first tour of North America since Portnoy's return to the lineup, joining Petrucci, LaBrie, bassist John Myung and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. The tour concluded on March 22 in New York City.