DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS Releases Music Video For 'The Final Threshold' Song From 'Permission To Fly' Solo Album

DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess has released the official music video for his song "The Final Threshold". The track is taken from his latest solo album, "Permission To Fly", which came out last September via InsideOut Music.

Says Rudess: "Step into 'The Final Threshold' with this stunning video by my friend Wayne Joyner! Using @Lightricks' amazing @LTX.Studio software, Wayne brought this song from my solo album 'Permission To Fly' to life in a way that's truly next level. Big thanks to Wayne and Lightricks for making creativity soar!"

No stranger to experimentation, known for leading the charge in pushing creative, sonic, and technological boundaries, Rudess's latest endeavor epitomizes this ethos, delving into the complexities of human existence within our multifaceted world.

As Jordan explains: "The essence of the album is deeply informed by the tumultuous events of 2023-2024, with motifs of peace and anti-violence woven throughout many of the songs."

While some previous releases were true solo pursuits, this time, Rudess assembled a core group of musicians to support and elevate his vision. The album features Jordan alongside That Joe Payne on vocals, Darby Todd (DEVIN TOWNSEND) on drums and Steve Dadaian on guitar, as well as guest guitar solos from Bastian Martinez.

With the music in capable hands, Rudess wanted to make sure to give the lyrics their proper attention. For that, he turned to a source close to home, his daughter.

"All the lyrics on the album were written by my daughter, Ariana," Jordan says. "While I enjoy writing lyrics myself, my primary focus tends to be on the sonic quality of the words. For this album, I wanted to delve deeper and offer something that resonated on a more profound and cerebral level. Ari did an exceptional job."

"Permission To Fly" was made available as a limited CD digipak and gatefold 180g 2LP (both including bonus material),as well as digitally.

"Permission To Fly" track listing:

01. The Final Threshold (04:08)

02. Into The Lair (09:31)

03. Haunted Reverie (05:14)

04. The Alchemist (08:36)

05. Embers (04:03)

06. Shadow Of The Moon (05:29)

07. Eternal (08:53)

08. Footstep In The Snow (04:02)

09. Dreamer (05:03)

10. Incarnation (03:31) (bonus track)

11. Chopin Fm (05:33) (bonus track)

Renowned as the "Best Keyboardist Of All Time" by Music Radar magazine, Rudess stands out as the extraordinary keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist for the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning progressive rock band DREAM THEATER. Embarking on his musical journey as a classical prodigy, Jordan initiated his studies at the illustrious Juilliard School Of Music at the age of 9, laying the foundation for a career marked by a distinctive fusion of classical and rock influences.

Beyond his role in DREAM THEATER and the power group LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT, Jordan's musical prowess has resonated across a diverse spectrum of collaborations. From DEEP PURPLE and David Bowie to Steven Wilson and Jan Hammer, he has left an indelible mark on the industry. Notable projects such as LMR (his side venture with Tony Levin and Marco Minneman),Steven Wilson's BLACKFIELD, guest appearances with DEEP PURPLE and THE DIXIE DREGS and collaborations with artists like Enrique Iglesias, THE PAUL WINTER CONSORT, Annie Haslam, and many others, underscore the breadth of his musical reach.

Venturing into the realm of cutting-edge technology, Jordan has emerged as a pioneer with a focus on state-of-the-art keyboard controllers and music apps. As the owner of the highly successful iOS app development company Wizdom Music, he has spearheaded the creation of award-winning apps, including GeoShred, MorphWiz, SampleWiz, Vythm, Polywave, Jam With Jordan and SampleWiz 2. GeoShred, Wizdom Music's latest triumph, was a collaborative effort with moForte, founding members of Stanford University's Sondius team. Rudess is currently working on an AI interactive project as Visiting Artist at MIT's Media Lab in the Responsive Environments group.