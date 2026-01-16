DREAM THEATER's 'Lost Not Forgotten Archives' Series Returns With 'Live In Tokyo, 2010'

Fresh off their fourth career Grammy nomination and their first release for 2026, progressive metal mainstays DREAM THEATER are starting up their "Lost Not Forgotten Archives" series again with "Live In Tokyo, 2010" scheduled for release on March 13. The latest live release from the band comprised of singer James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and drummer Mike Portnoy documents their performance from Summer Sonic festival from Tokyo, Japan in 2010. That performance would end up being founding drummer Portnoy's last performance with the band until he returned in 2023. The six-track set captures some of the band's most-notable classics in one live performance.

"Live In Tokyo, 2010" is available in numerous configurations including a special-edition CD digipak, gatefold white 180g 2LP, limited gatefold white-lilac marble 180g 2LP, limited gatefold fig cream 180g 2LP and as a digital album.

"Live In Tokyo, 2010" track listing:

01. A Nightmare To Remember (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 15:48

02. A Rite Of Passage (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 09:35

03. Prophets Of War (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 07:07

04. Wither (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 05:14

05. The Count Of Tuscany (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 21:17

06. Pull Me Under / Metropolis (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 16:57

On DREAM THEATER's upcoming spring 2026 tour of Latin America, the progressive metal giants are continuing their "An Evening With Dream Theater" run that celebrates DREAM THEATER's latest album, "Parasomnia", by performing the LP in its entirety, as well as playing the entire seven-movement masterpiece "A Change Of Seasons" for the first time since drummer Mike Portnoy's return as well as other classics and fan favorites from the band's catalog.

DREAM THEATER played its first concert with Portnoy in 14 years on October 20, 2024 at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. The drummer, who co-founded DREAM THEATER, played on 10 of the band's albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010. Portnoy returned to DREAM THEATER in October 2023 after being replaced by Mike Mangini, who played with DREAM THEATER across five studio albums and accompanying world tours.

DREAM THEATER kicked off its summer/fall 2025 "An Evening With Dream Theater" U.S. tour on September 5, 2025 at Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania. The 30-city trek ran through October 25, 2025, when it wrapped in Long Island, New York.

DREAM THEATER launched the spring/summer 2025 leg of its "40th Anniversary European Tour" on June 3, 2025 at Logomo in Turku, Finland.

"Parasomnia" came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP was produced by John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returned once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

"Parasomnia" is an eight-song, 71-minute set which was recorded at DREAM THEATER's DTHQ studio on Long Island, New York. It is the follow-up to 2021's "A View From The Top Of The World", which debuted at in the top 10 of Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts. Six songs on "Parasomnia" are over seven minutes and the closing epic "The Shadow Man Incident" clocks in at nearly 20 minutes.

The North American leg of DREAM THEATER's 40th-anniversary tour kicked off on February 7, 2025 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The trek was "An Evening With Dream Theater" and was the first tour of North America since Portnoy's return to the lineup,. The tour concluded on March 22, 2025 in New York City.

Portnoy, Petrucci and bassist John Myung started DREAM THEATER as MAJESTY in 1985, after meeting at the Berklee College Of Music in Boston. Singer James LaBrie came on board in 1991, while Rudess joined in 1999.

Prior to Portnoy's return to DREAM THEATER, the drummer and Petrucci worked together on the latter's 2020 solo album, "Terminal Velocity", and toured together. Portnoy and Petrucci also joined Rudess and bassist Tony Levin for a third studio album as LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT in 2021.