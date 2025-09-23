DROWNING POOL Has Filmed Music Video For Another New Single

In a new interview with "The Dark", an active rock music program that airs on Minnesota's 94 Rocks KFML radio station, DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce and singer Ryan McCombs spoke about the band's plans for new music following the release of two singles, "Madness", which came out in April, and "Revolution (The Final Amen)", which arrived in September 2024. "Revolution (The Final Amen)" was the first piece of music Pierce, DROWNING POOL drummer Mike Luce and bassist Stevie Benton completed with McCombs in 13 years. Asked if DROWNING POOL fans can still expect to see a new EP or full-length album from the band completed in 2025, McCombs said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "With everything that's going on here and anybody that's had their kind of ear to the Internet, ear to the social media, right now there's just so many things on our plate that we're pushing to still meet that, but there's so many other things now, so many new deadlines in the mix that we're pushing, we're trying to get everything done. So we'll see what happens. There's so many things that we're working on right now."

C.J. added: "[Ryan is] gonna be at [my] house [in Texas] this week, so there's two more songs we're gonna finish from vocals on, on top of these new adventures that just fell on our plate."

Asked if it's true that a new DROWNING POOL song will be released very soon, C.J. said: "Oh, yeah. We actually filmed the video for it. The next day after 'Fallon', we filmed the video for what's probably gonna be the next single," he added, referencing DROWNING POOL's recent performance with multi-platinum superstar Offset on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

It was reported earlier in the month that DROWNING POOL was working on a brand-new EP set for release in 2026 via SBG Records. This project will mark the next chapter in the band's legacy as they gear up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album, "Sinner".

Since its release in 2001, "Sinner" has become a defining record in modern rock, featuring the anthemic hit "Bodies", which remains a cultural staple across radio, sports arenas, and entertainment to this day. With the 25-year milestone approaching, DROWNING POOL is ready to honor their history while pushing their sound forward.

The forthcoming EP will be a powerful reminder of why DROWNING POOL remains one of rock's most enduring acts.

Further details on the EP, anniversary celebrations, and touring plans will be announced in the coming months.

Known for their iconic anthem "Bodies", DROWNING POOL needs no introduction. This breakout single propelled them to international recognition, leaving an indelible mark on the nu metal landscape. The song's relentless energy and defiant spirit resonated with a generation, becoming an anthem for moshers, metalheads, and fans of electrifying live performances.

McCombs played a pivotal role in the band's evolution, joining their ranks in the aftermath of the tragic loss of beloved frontman Dave Williams. His powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence breathed new life into DROWNING POOL, solidifying their status as metal titans. Songs like "37 Stitches", "Feel Like I Do" and "Turn So Cold" catapulted them to new heights, earning them a place among the genre's heavyweights.

This past April, Pierce confirmed to Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series that DROWNING POOL is planning to tour in 2026 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Sinner", which was certified platinum within six weeks of its release in 2001, while the CD's first single, "Bodies", was one of the most frequently aired videos on MTV by a new band.

After the release of "Sinner", DROWNING POOL reached out to an ever-greater audience with dynamic performances at Wrestlemania XVIII and Ozzfest during the summers of 2001 and 2002. Unfortunately, their streak of success was not to last. Shortly after rousing the crowd at Ozzfest in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 3, 2002, vocalist Dave "Stage" Williams was found dead of natural causes on the tour bus.