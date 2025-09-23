ENTHRONED Share 'Raviasamin' Single From Upcoming 'Ashspawn' Album

Belgian black metallers ENTHRONED open a new chapter with the release of their latest single, "Raviasamin", taken from the upcoming album "Ashspawn". Conceived across six years of ritual creation, the record emerges as both autopsy and resurrection: a descent into spiritual death followed by sublimation into rebirth.

"Raviasamin" functions as a gateway into this metaphysical architecture. At once chant and curse, the track traverses frostbitten riffing, serpentine invocations, and violent rhythmic surges. Its four and a half minutes embody ENTHRONED's doctrine: blinding velocity counterbalanced by sculpted mid-tempo marches, guitars oscillating between jagged dissonance and choir-like resonance, and drums fracturing time with both blast-driven intensity and processional weight.

Lyrically, "Raviasamin" summons arcane forces: serpents, shattered silence, the "backwards tree." These images tie directly into "Ashspawn"'s conceptual core of ritual negation and transformation, framing the song as a linguistic and sonic weapon designed to unsettle and reforge rather than merely entertain.

The accompanying video extends these esoteric themes into the visual realm. Conceived as an intersection between reality and digital unreality, the film was constructed entirely without generative tools. Every element — robes, carvings, statues — was first hand-drawn, sculpted, or designed, then scanned and meticulously reconstructed within Unreal Engine. Central figures include a 3D rendering of Belial, drawn from Jose Gabriel Alegria Sambogal's album artwork, and a hand-drawn qlippothic tree, brought to life through digital animation. The result is a visual ritual: a passage through shadows where material craft and digital sorcery converge.

"Ashspawn" will be released on December 5 via Season Of Mist.

Track listing:

01. Crawling Temples (5:35)

02. Basilisk Triumphant (5:53)

03. Stillborn Litany (6:48)

04. Ashspawn (4:40)

05. Raviasamin (4:26)

06. Sightless (3:39)

07. Chysalid (4:32)

08. Ashen Advocacy (7:58)

09. Assertion (6:44)

Full runtime: 50:17

With the release of their twelfth full-length "Ashspawn", ENTHRONED mark a new chapter in their three-decade reign of ritualistic black metal. Conceived across six years of deliberate creation, the album emerges as both an autopsy and a resurrection: a descent into spiritual death followed by the sublimation of rebirth. Written in close collaboration with occult author Gilles de Laval, "Ashspawn" channels arcane praxis, metaphysical calculus, and esoteric mapping into a work that is as much ritual invocation as it is music. It is the culmination of ENTHRONED's uncompromising vision: a weapon of transformation forged in fire and darkness.

Formed in 1993 in Namur, Belgium, ENTHRONED arose from the ashes of the blackened underground, quickly asserting themselves as one of the most relentless voices of European black metal. Their debut, "Prophecies Of Pagan Fire" (1995),established the band's reputation for feral speed, occult imagery, and unflinching dedication to the Left Hand Path. Less than a year after their formation, they signed their first record deal, making an immediate impact on the international scene.

Tragedy struck early in their journey when founding drummer Cernunnos took his own life in 1997, shortly after the recording of their sophomore album. Using his preserved rehearsal tracks, the band pressed forward with "Towards The Skullthrone Of Satan" (1997),transforming grief into fury and ensuring ENTHRONED's continuation as a vessel of uncompromising black metal. This resilience became a defining trait: through numerous lineup changes, the band's spirit never wavered, anchored by a vision that was ritualistic rather than trend driven.

Over the following decades, ENTHRONED's discography expanded into a formidable catalogue. Albums such as "Armoured Bestial Hell" (2001) and "Carnage In Worlds Beyond" (2003) pushed their sound into ever more violent and atmospheric territories. The mid-2000s witnessed a period of reinvention, with "Tetra Karcist" (2007) and "Pentagrammaton" (2010) deepening their exploration of occult philosophy and esoteric symbolism. "Obsidium" (2012) and "Sovereigns" (2014) continued this evolution, balancing ferocious aggression with ritual atmospheres. By the time of "Cold Black Suns" (2019),their debut for Season Of Mist, ENTHRONED had crystallized a reputation as one of black metal's most enduring institutions: a band that both honoured the origins of the genre and transcended them with an intellectual, ritualistic dimension.

Now, in 2025, "Ashspawn" stands as ENTHRONED's most ambitious and personal statement to date. Musically, it embodies a total unity of vision: ferocious blast beats, oppressive mid-tempos, and progressive structures collapse into one another, laced with solos that veer from MORBID ANGEL-like madness to JUDAS PRIEST-inspired virtuosity. Lyrically, it operates as a metaphysical architecture, its verses designed not merely to be heard but to infect and transform. Tracks such as "Raviasamin", "Ashspawn" and "Ashen Advocacy" reveal its dual nature: violent catharsis intertwined with crushing introspection, a tribunal where the self is broken and reforged.

More than three decades after their inception, enthroned remain steadfast in their purpose: not to replicate the past, but to realign with the forces that birthed them. "Ashspawn" is the testimony of this alignment, a ritual weapon that rejects nostalgia and compromise. It is a resurrection of spirit through suffering, a reaffirmation of ENTHRONED's place among black metal's most visionary entities.

Lineup:

Nornagest - Vocals, Samplers

T. Kaos - Guitars, Bass

Menthor - Drums, Percussion