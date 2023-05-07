DROWNING POOL Is Working On First New Music With Singer RYAN MCCOMBS In More Than A Decade

DROWNING POOL is working on its first new music with singer Ryan McCombs in more than a decade.

McCombs and founding DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce discussed the band's plans for new material during a Facebook Live chat with fans on Saturday (May 6). Asked by one fan if DROWNING POOL was writing a new album with Ryan, C.J. responded in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are working on new songs. You don't even know. The new songs are flowing like wine, like a broken bottle top. It's a fine wine… It's just coming out everywhere. I can't put a cork in it. It's just, like, 'How 'bout this riff? How 'bout this riff?' It's insane." Ryan added: "It's creativity overload all of a sudden." Pierce continued: "So, yes, we are actually going to record some stuff next week… But yes, new music is actually being recorded next week… We are actually gonna start tracking stuff next week… And it is jammin'."

McCombs played his first shows back with DROWNING POOL on March 17 at Club L.A. in Destin, Florida and on March 18, headlining the inaugural Throwdown At The Campground festival in Fruitland Park, Florida.

The longtime SOIL frontman, who has lived in Swindon, England since 2018, originally joined DROWNING POOL in 2005 and appeared on two of the band's studio albums, "Full Circle" (2007) and "Drowning Pool" (2010),as well as a live album, 2009's "Loudest Common Denominator". He rejoined SOIL after exiting DROWNING POOL in 2011.

According to Metal Edge, McCombs will continue to front SOIL and will perform with both bands moving forward.

Said McCombs: "When I stepped away from music back in 2004, I only got back into the mix because it was with [DROWNING POOL members] C.J., Stephen and Mike, and because it was also a way for me to be a small part of keeping their music with Dave [late DROWNING POOL vocalist Dave Williams] alive. Just being back in the same room together after so many years, gearing up for these shows, was a quick reminder as to why I considered them to be my best friends in the business back in the day. As everyone living life can attest to, sometimes our days can get messy — but in the words of one Dave Williams, 'Everything happens for reasons, I just don't know…' Some of the greatest moments in my career came about as a member of DP and I'm really thankful for the opportunity to perform with them once again."

Added drummer Mike Luce: "I'm very happy that SOIL and DROWNING POOL are in a spot now where we not only co-exist, but are close enough as friends to move forward together. We support and respect each other enough for us to make sure they can keep doing what they do, and for them to allow us to revisit a bunch of these cool tunes we played a decade-plus ago, with the singer who we viewed as the archetype after Dave passed. We can't wait to get onstage together again and see where this leads."

"It's exciting as hell having Ryan McCombs rocking out with us again," said guitarist C.J. Pierce. "It's been 13 years since the last time we were in a rehearsal room together, and from the second we hit that first note it was like we never skipped a beat. I've never felt such a connection as musicians, true friends and family as I do with Mike, Stevie and Ryan. I can't wait to share the stage together again."

"Never say never," said bassist Stevie Benton. "It's hard to believe it's been over 10 years since we shared a stage with Ryan. I think, deep down, we always knew this reunion would happen."

McCombs's bandmates in SOIL said: "Ryan has extensive history with both SOIL and DROWNING POOL, so when the opportunity arose for him to move forward as the singer of both bands, we knew we could make it work together. Both bands aren't kids anymore, and we've all grown as people, mended past hard feelings, and are approaching the 25-year marks. Ryan wants to work. He wants to tour and play as much as possible, and this allows him to do that. As Dave Williams said just days before his passing, 'Anywhere there is electricity for DP and SOIL to play together, let's do it…'"

DROWNING POOL's first new record since 2016, "Strike A Nerve", came out last September via T-Boy/UMe. It marked the band's third album with singer Jasen Moreno, who joined DROWNING POOL in 2012.

DROWNING POOL addressed Moreno's departure in a social media post on March 16, writing: "We appreciate everyone asking about Jasen. We can't speak for him but we believe he was just ready to move on to other things in life. Maybe he will make a statement. Maybe he won't. Regardless, we wish him the best."