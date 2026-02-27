DROWNING POOL Teams Up With Arizona's SORRY X For 'The Wrong One' Single

DROWNING POOL has collaborated with Sorry X, the enigmatic persona of Glendale, Arizona native Alexa Graves, on a new single, "The Wrong One". The official music video for the track, which was produced by Hiram Hernandez and is out now via SBG Records, can be seen below.

Regarding how the collaboration came about, DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce said: "We stumbled on Sorry X's cover of 'Bodies' and were impressed by the sheer brutality of her vocals. We knew we had to collaborate."

Sorry X adds: "I'm a huge fan of DROWNING POOL, and I grew up listening to the 2000s nu-metal era, so I was stoked when they reached out to me. I'm really proud of how this track came together and I hope fans will feel the intensity and raw energy of this collaboration."

Sorry X is quickly building serious momentum, with more than 11 million independent streams and over four million social views.

Alexa has already shared stages with HALESTORM and is currently working with the aforementioned Billboard-charting producer Hiram Hernandez.

Her live band currently features guitarist Shea Moore and drummer Kash Jaeger.

DROWNING POOL, the Dallas, Texas-based heavyweights behind the platinum anthem "Bodies", have amassed more than 750 million streams, major sync placements (WWE, "Saw", "Call Of Duty") and continue to dominate live stages worldwide.

The band's current lineup consists of C.J. Pierce (guitar),Mike Luce (drums),Stevie Benton (bass) and Ryan McCombs (vocals).

Over the course of the last year and a half, DROWNING POOL has released two new singles — "Madness", which came out in April 2025, and "Revolution (The Final Amen)", which arrived in September 2024. "Revolution (The Final Amen)" was the first piece of music Pierce, Luce and Benton completed with McCombs in 13 years.

It was reported last year that DROWNING POOL was working on a brand-new EP set for release in 2026 via SBG Records. This project will mark the next chapter in the band's legacy as they gear up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album, "Sinner".

Photo courtesy of O'Donnell Media Group