Drummer EMLEE JOHANSSON Exits THE GEMS: 'This Is One Of The Hardest Decisions I've Ever Made In My Life'

Drummer Emlee Johansson has announced her departure from THE GEMS.

THE GEMS came together in February 2023 when it was announced that Johansson, Guernica Mancini (vocals) and Mona Lindgren (guitar) were exiting THUNDERMOTHER after a six-year run. THE GEMS have since released two studio albums via Napalm Records, 2024's "Phoenix" and 2026's "Year Of The Snake".

Earlier today (Tuesday, April 24),Emlee released the following statement via social media: "I have made the difficult decision to take a break from music and therefore leave THE GEMS.

"I love the band and a part of me will always be with this band, but for the last couple of years all the touring has worn me out. It's not about the live shows at all. I enjoy playing live a lot, but it's all the traveling, lack of sleep, pressure and stress that comes with it.

"I need to do this for myself, and even though this is one of the hardest decisions I've ever made in my life, I am also excited about starting a new chapter.

"I ask you to not mourn my departure, but instead support and appreciate Guernica and Mona for still being here and continuing with THE GEMS. They deserve all the love and support! I am forever proud and thankful for everything I've experienced together with Guernica and Mona and I am so grateful for their friendship.

"I wanna thank all our fans for making this journey so special.

"I really look forward to following THE GEMS, and watching them take over the world! And of course I am very curious to see who will replace me.. If you are a badass female drummer, don't hesitate to contact the girls!"

Mancini and Lindgren added in a statement: "The end of an era. We have had a few weeks to digest this information and it has been heart breaking to learn. We only want the best for Emlee so with that in mind we also have found acceptance and feel very proud of her taking this step for herself. We support her no matter what and stand by her side.

"We love you and promise to continue building our Legacy. You will always be a Gem."

THE GEMS made their live debut on March 22, 2023 at Pustervik in Gothenburg, Sweden as the support act for THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA.

After Mancini, Johansson and Lindgren departed THUNDERMOTHER, guitarist Filippa Nässil revealed that she would continue with a new THUNDERMOTHER lineup featuring singer Linnéa Vikström (THERION, AT THE MOVIES) and returning bassist Majsan Lindberg. Filippa has also since recruited Joan Massing (HONEY CREEK) as THUNDERMOTHER's new drummer.

In a March 2026 interview with Hilary Crannage-Gallina of Screamer Magazine, Mancini acknowledged that Lindgren recently gave birth to a son and spoke about how it might affect THE GEMS' future plans. She said: "We want to allow each other to be able to do whatever we want with our lives and at the same time still be able to be part of the band. That's kind of how we want to do that, the mother thing as well, because it's not fair that females in the industry are going to have to, like, stop everything they're doing just because they decide to become a parent. It's not fair, you know what I mean? So Mona is working full time as a musician. She's doing a show with a big Swedish artist, and then she takes care of the baby during the day and then her boyfriend takes care of the baby. So they manage to do it in a modern way, and I'm really happy for her because it works out. I think he [her son] is going to be part of this forever. His mom is a rock star."

As for THE GEMS' goals for the coming years, Mancini said: "I've changed as a person, I've accomplished a lot, but I would love it to be my full-time gig and that would mean that we were at a level with the band where we go on tour and we're selling out maybe a 600-capacity venue. That would be enough for me. Like if we would have that consistently at that level, that would be so great for all of us, because we are our own management and we do everything ourselves. So that would mean that we would actually be making enough money to have a good life and be able to do what we love. So that's the goal now to get to that level. But I don't need to be arena big. I would love to, but I'm not desperate for it anymore. Longevity would be awesome because there's not that many all-female bands that have done that. We need to show people that you can go through all the stages of life and still continue being a band as an all-female group. So it would be super cool to be part of that, to be able to like in 10, 20 years, be still going and about to release our 20th album."