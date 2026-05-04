FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES: 'We're Gonna Be Coming Out With A New Single Really Soon'

In a new interview with Jaimunji of Metal On Tap, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares spoke about the band's upcoming studio album, which is tentatively due before the end of the year via Nuclear Blast. The LP will mark FEAR FACTORY's first release with the band's latest additions, singer Milo Silvestro and drummer Pete Webber, who have been part of FEAR FACTORY's touring lineup for three years. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "On this new record, we have a team of people that are working with us. We had Rhys Fulber do some of the keyboards. We had our fill-in basis, a guy named Ricky Bonazza, who is our fill-in basis for Tony Campos when he can't do it, when he is on tour with STATIC-X, he helped contribute a lot with some of the programming, some of the arrangements and some of the vocals, actually, lyrics. Of course Milo did a great job with a lot of his lyrics and a lot of going over the concept ideas. And our producer Damien [Rainaud] right now, he's been working with us since [2012's] 'The Industrialist', so he definitely knows the band pretty well. We've got a great team of writers, and this record's gonna have a shit-ton of killer songs and it's gonna make it harder picking which songs of that record to play live. And we're gonna be coming out with a new single really soon, so it's gonna be great."

When Jaimunji commended FEAR FACTORY for not releasing new music right away after securing a replacement for original vocalist Burton C. Bell, allowing Silvestro an opportunity to "live and breathe FEAR FACTORY for a while" before contributing to the band creatively, Dino concurred.

"When we released [the final album with Bell] 'Aggression Continuum' [in 2021], we got Milo in, and then right after that we were on tour," Dino said. "So, we were supporting that record. I know that I have said in the past that I was gonna release a [new] single [with Milo's vocals], but I was, like, 'Okay, maybe Milo needs to develop a little bit more before we do that.' We knew that he could jump in seamlessly, singing all of Burt's vocals live, but creatively we still needed to work out that together. And that's exactly what we did. We took our time, and we wanted to make sure this release is gonna be fucking sick. And it is. So I really can't wait for the world to hear it."

Regarding the musical direction of the new FEAR FACTORY material, Dino said: "It's heavy. It's modern. It's got a lot of great programming, cool little surprises. Milo definitely comes into his own, not just a replacement of the last singer. He definitely does have his own little niche, and it's great. All the beautiful melodic choruses that people like, the melodic elements of the clean vocals, of course ripping guitars, shit's getting heavier. Shit's getting lower. So it's all over the place. Shit's fast, shit's groovy. Epic outros, epic closing songs. It's gonna be everything that I think people are gonna love about FEAR FACTORY."

This past March, Dino told Brazil's Headbangers News, about the rest of FEAR FACTORY's current lineup: "I try to pick guys that are best for the band. Obviously, they could play the parts. They don't have a problem playing the parts. And Pete's an amazing drummer. He comes from more of a thrash background, but he also grew up listening to FEAR FACTORY. I mean, he told me that he saw FEAR FACTORY when he was 14 or 15 years old. He came to the show in Worcester, Massachusetts. So, he's been a fan of the band for a long time, so he's learned a lot of the music, and for him stepping in on drums was seamless. And Tony Campos, he's been a friend of mine for many years, probably 30 years, and we've been in numerous bands together. We have a band called ASESINO. And he was playing in the L.A. local scene when we first came out, FEAR FACTORY as well. So I've known him for many years, and he's a great player. But he has his own band called STATIC-X. So whenever STATIC-X is not touring, he tours with us. The door is always open for him."

FEAR FACTORY recently announced a November 2026 U.S. tour with support from DARKEST HOUR and BROTALITY. The "Cybernetic Domination" trek will kick off immediately after FEAR FACTORY's upcoming co-headlining tour with Cleveland, Ohio-based masked metal masters MUSHROOMHEAD.

Silvestro's addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in February 2023.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and Webber on May 5, 2023 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

FEAR FACTORY's latest album, the aforementioned "Aggression Continuum", was released in June 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP, which was recorded primarily in 2017, featured Cazares, Heller and Bell.

In September 2020, Bell issued a statement officially announcing his departure from FEAR FACTORY, saying that he "cannot align" himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect, apparently referring to Cazares.

Bell later told Kerrang! magazine that his split with FEAR FACTORY had been a long time coming. "It's been on my mind for a while," he said. "These lawsuits [over the rights to the FEAR FACTORY name] just drained me. The egos. The greed. Not just from bandmembers, but from the attorneys involved. I just lost my love for it."

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)