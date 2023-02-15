  • facebook
Drummer JAY SCHELLEN Joins YES As Permanent Member

February 15, 2023

Progressive rock legends YES have announced that drummer Jay Schellen has joined the band as a permanent member. Following the sad passing of YES's iconic drummer Alan White on May 26, 2022, Jay will fulfill Alan's wishes in becoming the new drummer with YES.

Schellen was White's choice to stand in during the "Topographic Drama" tour in 2016 and shared drumming duties with him from 2018 onwards. Jay had previously played alongside YES keyboardist Geoff Downes and late bassist Chris Squire, and had long working relationships with Alan and YES bass guitarist Billy Sherwood. This gave Jay a deep insight into the workings of the dynamic rhythm section that drives YES's music.

Steve Howe says: "We're all delighted to welcome Jay officially into the fold! He's been a great support throughout the last seven years, and we couldn't have found a better all-around team player."

Jay adds: "I am thrilled to become the new drummer with YES. I grew up playing along to YES records and I am proud to have worked so closely with my musical hero and great friend Alan White these past few years. I will strive to honor his memory as we drive towards the future with the band."

Formed in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late and much-missed Chris Squire, YES has been one of the most innovative, influential and best-loved bands in rock music history. Their 1970s albums "The Yes Album", "Fragile", "Close To The Edge", "Yessongs" (a triple live album set),"Tales From Topographic Oceans", "Relayer" and "Going For The One" were ground-breaking in musical style and content. Their music also became synonymous with artist Roger Dean, whose distinctive YES logo design and artwork adorned the lavish gatefold presentation sleeves of many YES albums.

With sales of over 50 million records, the Grammy Award-winning YES was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, where they performed "Roundabout" from the album "Fragile" and the FM radio-friendly "Owner Of A Lonely Heart" from the 1985 album "90125".

In 2021, YES released its 22nd studio album, "The Quest", produced by Steve Howe, which went to No. 1 in the U.K. rock chart and entered the official U.K. album chart at No. 20.

Photo credit: Geoff Ford

