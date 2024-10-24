Drummer NICK PIERCE Quits AS I LAY DYING: I Need To 'Retain My Personal Health And Integrity'

Drummer Nick Pierce has announced his departure from AS I LAY DYING. His exit comes just six days after bassist/vocalist Ryan Neff said he was also leaving the group and just a couple of hours after guitarist Ken Susi announced his own departure.

Earlier today (Thursday, October 24),Pierce released the following statement via social media: "As of now, I am no longer playing drums for AS I LAY DYING. This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who followed and supported me throughout this journey. My goal has and always will be to create unforgettable memories with my friends and write music that will truly resonate with our fans. I'm proud of what I've accomplished on the road touring, as well as writing and recording drums for the new album.

"Looking ahead, I'm excited to continue my drumming career and pursue what I love most which is making music. My touring and session schedule is now actively open for new opportunities."

When Susi announced his exit from AS I LAY DYING, he wrote in a statement: "My time playing with AS I LAY DYING has come to an end today. I leave with so much gratitude for everyone who followed and supported me from my days in UNEARTH to this era of my career.

"I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends. Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band.

"Ryan Neff is receiving a lot of backlash for stepping down first, and I regret not sharing this decision sooner and standing confidently with my friend — he's a flawless musician and an even better person.

"I'll miss you all on this stage, and I look forward to seeing you on the next one. Anyone looking for a guitar player? My resume is ready."

Neff announced his exit from AS I LAY DYING on October 18, writing in a statement: "This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey.

"I am grateful for the experiences and connections I've made during my time with the band.

"Thank you to all the fans for your support."

AS I LAY DYING's European tour, "Through Storms Ahead", which was scheduled to kick off on November 15 in Würzburg, Germany, has now reportedly been canceled. TuskaLive and Grey Beard, the promoters of the Helsinki, Finland concert on the trek, which was supposed to take place on November 21 at Kulttuuritalo, wrote in a social media post today that "the tour will not be rescheduled."

AS I LAY DYING's eighth full-length studio album, "Through Storms Ahead", will be released on November 15 via Napalm Records. The LP features the tracks "Burden", "The Cave We Fear To Enter", as well as the recently revealed "We Are The Dead" featuring guest vocalists Alex Terrible (SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL) and Tom Barber (CHELSEA GRIN, DARKO).

"Through Storms Ahead" was produced by guitarist Phil Sgrosso and Hiram Hernandez, mixed by Aaron Chaparian, mastered Ted Jensen and album art once again created by Corey Meyers.

In June 2022, drummer Jordan Mancino announced that he would sit out AS I LAY DYING's tour due to "a number of ongoing internal issues" that "have not yet been resolved."

Mancino's announcement came less than a month after bassist/vocalist Josh Gilbert revealed that he was leaving the band. In a statement, the remaining members of AS I LAY DYING said that Gilbert "decided to exit" the group "to pursue other musical opportunities."

Josh was the second AS I LAY DYING member to leave the band in less than a year. In August 2021, guitarist Nick Hipa confirmed his exit from AS I LAY DYING, explaining that he could no longer justify being part of "a superficial pursuit" of the "story and meaning" that the band's 2018 reunion was built upon.

AS I LAY DYING singer Tim Lambesis was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.

In September 2021, AS I LAY DYING released a new song called "Roots Below" which was originally a B-side leftover from when the sessions for "Shaped By Fire".