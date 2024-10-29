  • facebook
Drummer TIM 'HERB' ALEXANDER Quits PRIMUS Again

October 29, 2024

Drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander has left PRIMUS.

The news of his departure was shared by his bandmates, who claim that they received an e-mail from him nearly two weeks ago saying he had "lost his passion for playing."

Alexander joined PRIMUS in 1989 and left in 1996, then rejoined when they reformed in 2003. He exited the group again in 2010 but returned in 2013.

PRIMUS isn't planning to cancel any upcoming shows; their New Year's gig will feature an "augmented version of PRIMUS featuring members of HOLY MACKEREL and FROG BRIGADE," and for TOOL's "Live In The Sand" destination festival, they will be joined by the latter band's Danny Carey. As for their 2025 "Sessanta" dates, they're planning on "searching for the 'greatest drummer on earth'."

PRIMUS's full statement reads as follows:

"On Thursday, October 17th, we received an email from Tim 'Herb' Alexander expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with PRIMUS. It came as a complete shock to all of us here in the PRIMUS camp.

"On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out. After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has 'lost his passion for playing'. As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it’s forced us to make some tough decisions.

"We considered cancelling the annual New Year's show, but after much talk Les and Ler have decided to pivot to an augmented version of PRIMUS featuring members of HOLY MACKEREL and FROG BRIGADE. This will be an exciting special, one-time event.

"As far as future PRIMUS, the band is looking forward to performing in the Dominican Republic with TOOL and others. Danny Carey has once again graciously offered to fill the drum throne. For 'Sessanta', PRIMUS plans on searching for the 'greatest drummer on earth'. Details to follow...

"Thank you for all your support and understanding."

In July 2016, Alexander revealed that he suffered a second heart attack after he previously endured a similar health scare in 2014.

A decade ago, Les Claypool's plan to reform the "classic" PRIMUS lineup — with Alexander and guitarist Larry Lalonde — was put on hold when Alexander suffered his first heart attack, a "minor" attack that resulted in the drummer requiring triple bypass surgery. To fulfill its touring obligations, PRIMUS recruited Carey to fill in for a few dates. Three months after open-heart surgery, Alexander rejoined PRIMUS on the road.

Posted by Primus on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

