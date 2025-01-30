DRY KILL LOGIC To Release New Single 'Now You Belong With The Dead'

'00s metal faves DRY KILL LOGIC are gearing up for what looks to be quite a busy year in 2025. The band will drop the new single "Now You Belong With the Dead", produced by Greg Thomas (END, SHAI HULUD, MISERY SIGNALS). It will arrive on May 2. Watch this space for more details.

In the meantime, however, DRY KILL LOGIC have announced several upcoming live appearances at major rock festivals. They will take the stage at Welcome To Rockville (Daytona Beach, Florida),Rock Fest (Cadott, Wisconsin) and Inkcarceration (Manfield, Ohio) this spring and summer. There is also a headline show on deck at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey, set for June 14 and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's "The Dead & Dreaming" release.

"We're stoked to announce our first headline show in the U.S. since '05, and looking forward to playing some new songs, some of the classics and maybe even some rare stuff," states DRY KILL LOGIC singer Cliff Rigano. "Hope to see you there!"

Upcoming DRY KILL LOGIC shows:

May 18 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona, FL

June 14 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

July 17 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

July 19 - Inkcarceration - Mansfield, OH

Formed in late 1994, DRY KILL LOGIC quickly established themselves as a force in the heavy music scene. Under their initial moniker of HINGE, the band garnered a dedicated fanbase with their aggressive sound and straightforward lyrics. Produced by Eddie Wohl (PRIMER 55, ILL NINO) and Rob Caggiano (ANTHRAX, VOLBEAT, CRADLE OF FILTH),their 2001 debut album "The Darker Side Of Nonsense" was an essential part of the alternative metal landscape, with tracks like "Nightmare" and "Rot" still echoing in the memories of fans worldwide. The band built their live show on worldwide tours and festivals alongside FEAR FACTORY, SLAYER, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SPINESHANK, MASTODON, and many more.

In 2002, the band parted ways with Roadrunner Records and was joined by guitarist Jason Bozzi who took the band's signature sound to the next level. Once again with Wohl and Caggiano at the helm, the band released their sophomore album, "The Dead And Dreaming", on Repossession Records in the U.S. and SPV globally. Seamlessly traversing the lines of metalcore, post-hardcore and alternative metal the band stretched their wings, embracing melody, dynamics and more complex songwriting. Tracks like "Paper Tiger", "200 Years", "Neither Here Nor Missed" and "With Deepest Regrets…" showcases the depth and character of the new lineup, as well as a newfound live ferocity after years of nonstop touring. Co-headline U.S. tours with NONPOINT, DROWNING POOL and HED P.E. followed, along with a slot on the inaugural 2005 Gigantour featuring MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, and many others. The band wound down the album cycle with a run of headline shows in the U.S. and shows supporting DISTURBED and CORROSION OF CONFORMITY.

In 2006, the group was joined by bassist Brendan Kane (100 DEMONS, A THOUSAND FALLING SKIES) and released both their live DVD "The Magellan Complex" and their third album, "Of Vengeance And Violence". Produced by Wohl and Caggiano and mixed by legendary engineer Paul Orofino (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BLEEDING THROUGH, AHMAD JAMAL),the band again evolved, pushing the limits of metalcore aggression with songs like "My Dying Heart", "Dead Man's Eyes" and "Boneyard". It was at this time the band found itself as a headline act across Europe, returning twice in the year due to demand. The band also played its first shows in Australia as support for FEAR FACTORY and DEVILDRIVER.

Following a series of challenges within the ever-evolving dynamics of the music industry, the band went on hiatus in 2007. Despite sporadic rumors of a reunion, DRY KILL LOGIC remained silent, with fans wondering if they'd ever see the band return to the stage.

In 2018, the group surprised their fans by releasing "Vices", the ferocious first single from the group in 13 years. Produced by Greg Thomas (END, MISERY SIGNALS, SHAI HULUD),the track was celebrated by fans worldwide as a triumphant return to form. In 2020, the band worked with Thomas and released "Don't See Ghosts", a hauntingly relentless track filled with the group's signature guitar work and pummeling breakdowns.

In 2025, DRY KILL LOGIC plan to unveil their new single and music video capturing the dark energy of the music. The song blends their signature explosive riffs with atmospheric acoustic elements, creating an aggressive yet melodic experience. It's a declaration of intent — a bridge from the band's past to a bold future.