DUFF MCKAGAN Releases Music Video For 'Fallen', His Love Song For His Wife SUSAN

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan has released the official music video for the song "Fallen" from his third solo album, "Lighthouse". The clip was directed and edited by Dan Sturgess and can be seen below.

Duff stated about the track and the video: "It's true. I have and remain fallen. To be able to express it with lyrics and music is sometimes the difficult bit….but this song is my latest attempt at trying to illuminate what it's like for me…with [my wife] Susan.

"Dan Sturgess spent a few months filming with GN'R on the road in the U.K., Europe, and North America. During this time, Dan really got to know Susan and I….or at least how he saw us through his excellent camera work and editing prowess.

"I've found over the years, that its sometimes a bit awkward to be comfortable when a camera is rolling, but Dan just became somewhat invisible, or at least his camera did, when we'd hang out and travel and do gigs.

"This video for the song 'Fallen' does a pretty great job of getting the gist of how Susan Holmes McKagan and I roll. We have fun, work hard, and every day, we love each other. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did."

Duff previously said about the inspiration for "Fallen": "'Fallen' is a song I wrote for — inspired by my wife, Susan. If I say I wrote the song… I have a good situation at home that she gives me plenty of leeway to be creative. I have a studio. She's, like, 'You should get over to the studio. Create something killer today.' And to have that is awesome.

"My wife and I, our kids are grown," he continued. "And we have great kids. But we're empty nesting at this point and have been for a few years. So, when I say [in the song] 'I try to be indecent when that's what you need', it kind of means what it says. But it's a love song for my lovely wife, Susan."

"Lighthouse" was released in October in a wide range of formats including streaming, download, CD, cassette and LP.

"Lighthouse" sees Duff McKagan baring more of his artistic spirit than ever before, fusing acoustic elements with hard-edged rock 'n' roll to land at the sweet spot between soul-searching reflection and pure energy. The album was first announced last summer alongside its title track, "Lighthouse", joined by an official visualizer streaming now at the official Duff McKagan YouTube channel.

"Lighthouse" was soon followed by "I Saw God On 10th Street", also joined by an official visualizer streaming now. "I Saw God On 10th Street" received immediate praise from such outlets as Kerrang!, Revolver and American Songwriter.

"Longfeather" arrived next, hailed by Revolver as "folky, elegiac" and joined by an official music video — directed by longtime visual collaborators Connor Ellmann, Kuj Durollari and Arben Durollari — streaming now on YouTube. A video for the song "I Just Don't Know (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)" is now streaming on YouTube as well.

Starting at just 15, McKagan has been a part of such diverse and influential bands as THE VAINS (1979),THE FASTBACKS (1980),THE LIVING (1982),THE FARTZ (1982),10 MINUTE WARNING (1983) and LOADED (1998),along, of course, with his historic role as founding member of both GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER. Produced by three-time Grammy Award winner Shooter Jennings, McKagan's 2019 second solo album, "Tenderness", marked a powerful new chapter for the ever-evolving artist, taking on societal ills and his own personal transgressions against a rich sonic backdrop of Americana-fueled arrangements. Named by Loudwire as one of that year's "50 Best Rock Albums" and hailed by Rolling Stone in a three-and-a-half (out of four)-starred rave as "an album full of beauty and heart…It's music of conscience, heavy songs with a light touch," the album includes the volatile rocker "Chip Away", which earned extraordinary praise from the maestro himself, Bob Dylan, who recently declared the song a personal favorite.

"There's a Duff McKagan song called 'Chip Away' that has profound meaning for me," Dylan told The Wall Street Journal. "It's a graphic song. Chip away, chip away, like Michelangelo, breaking up solid marble stone to discover the form of King David inside. He didn't build him from the ground up, he chipped away the stone until he discovered the king. It's like my own songwriting, I overwrite something, then I chip away lines and phrases until I get to the real thing."

Along with his prolific musical efforts, McKagan is The New York Times best-selling author of 2011's "It's So Easy: And Other Lies" and 2015's "How To Be A Man: (And Other Illusions)", and the co-host (with Susan Holmes McKagan) of SiriusXM's popular "Three Chords & The Truth" radio show on Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38). McKagan currently serves as a core member of a modern-day "Wrecking Crew" alongside Grammy Award-winning musician/producer Andrew Watt and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Chad Smith, recording and co-writing on such recent albums as Ozzy Osbourne's "Ordinary Man" (2020) and two-time Grammy Award-winning "Patient No. 9" (2022) and Iggy Pop's acclaimed "Every Loser" (2023). What's more, McKagan — with Watt, Smith, and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Josh Klinghoffer — is part of the recently unveiled IGGY POP & THE LOSERS lineup, who made a high-profile televised debut last year with an electrifying performance of the feverish "Frenzy" on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"