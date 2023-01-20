DUFF MCKAGAN Says GUNS N' ROSES Will Play This Year's GLASTONBURY Festival

Duff McKagan has reportedly revealed that GUNS N' ROSES will play this year's Glastonbury Festival.

The Axl Rose-fronted outfit had been heavily rumored to play 2023's edition of the U.K.'s biggest music event, which has so far only announced Elton John as one of the headliners on the Pyramid stage.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show "Three Chords & The Truth", the 58-year-old musician discussed GN'R's summer plans, including a show at Hyde Park a week after Glastonbury.

After speaking of the London show, McKagan added: "…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic."

Glastonbury 2023 will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to June 25.

Last November, tickets for the 2023 Glastonbury festival took over an hour to sell out after the site experienced a "technical problem" that left many fans disappointed.

A few months ago, it was announced that Glastonbury's ticket prices had increased by £70, from £265 to £335, resulting in widespread criticism amid the current cost of living crisis.

The festival celebrated its 50th year in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel twice.

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members McKagan, Rose and Slash, backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February 2022. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contained the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.