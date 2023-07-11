DYING FETUS Announces New Album, Fall 2023 Tour

Death metal overlords DYING FETUS will return with a new album, "Make Them Beg For Death", on September 8 via Relapse Records.

The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Feast Of Ashes", directed by Blvckbox Studios, can be seen below.

Recorded in Baltimore with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE),"Make Them Beg For Death" contains every DYING FETUS hallmark. The veteran death metal band;s ninth album is fast, intense, and brimming with unstoppable grooves.

"Make Them Beg For Death" delivers savage beatdowns equally designed to pulverize and mesmerize. "It follows on from where 'Wrong One To Fuck With' left off," drummer Trey Williams promises. "We don't need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We've got the big guns, and we've proven that. It's all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak."

Monstrous riffs, blast beats, unstoppable hooks, and earth-moving grooves define their catalog. "We put our own twist on death metal," explains co-vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher. "We were like most bands, starting in the garage, drinking beer, having a little fun on the weekend, finding the right amps through trial and error. We blended aspects of bands we liked — SUFFOCATION, OBITUARY, DEICIDE and CANNIBAL CORPSE, among others; the dual vocal approach of CARCASS — and made them our own. 'Let's make it moshy, let's make it slammy.'"

To the men of DYING FETUS, the mission is straightforward.

"The philosophy is the same now as it was when the band started," Gallagher confirms. "To write catchy riffs and to make it memorable. Whatever style of music you're doing, make it something people want to hear repeatedly."

"Make Them Beg For Death" track listing:

01. Enlighten Through Agony

02. Compulsion For Cruelty

03. Feast Of Ashes

04. Throw Them In The Van

05. Unbridled Fury

06. When The Trend Ends

07. Undulating Carnage

08. Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat

09. Hero's Grave

10. Subterfuge

"Make Them Beg For Death"'s deluxe one-time press CD boxset edition is strictly limited to 2,000 copies worldwide includes CD, woven patch and 18" x 18" album art poster all housed in a custom, rigid board box.

DYING FETUS returns to the U.S. stages this fall from October 17 to November 19 with THE ACACIA STRAIN, DESPISED ICON, CREEPING DEATH and TACTOSA to support the release of "Make Them Beg For Death". Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, DYING FETUS begins its summer European tour at the end of the month on July 25 through August 20.

U.S. fall 2023 headline tour with THE ACACIA STRAIN, DESPISED ICON (co-direct support),CREEPING DEATH and TACTOSA:

Oct. 17 - Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

Oct. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 20 - Richmond, VA Canal Club

Oct. 21 - Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819

Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Oct. 24 - Orlando, FL The Beacham

Oct. 26 - Houston, TX Warehouse Live

Oct. 28 - Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

Oct. 30 - Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ The Marquee

Nov. 01 - San Diego, CA House of Blues

Nov. 02 - Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

Nov. 03 - Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Nov. 04 - Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Nov. 05 - Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

Nov. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

Nov. 09 - Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

Nov. 10 - Lawrence, KS The Granada

Nov. 11 - Minneapolis, MN The Lyric at Skyway

Nov. 12 - Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

Nov. 13 - Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall

Nov. 14 - Cleveland, OH House of Blues

Nov. 15 - Rochester, NY Water Street Music Hall

Nov. 17 - -Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

Nov. 18 - Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

Photo credit: Tracey Brown