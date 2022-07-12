EDDIE VAN HALEN's Guitar Gift To AEROSMITH's BRAD WHITFORD Can Be Yours For $26,000

A Music Man EVH guitar which was a personal gift from Eddie Van Halen to AEROSMITH's Brad Whitford is available for purchase via Reverb.

The purple Music Man EVH is an early model that was manufactured in October 1991 and was used by Whitford from '91 to 2017. The guitar can be seen in various live videos of AEROSMITH performing live during that period.

Brad's guitar tech personally inspected the guitar, which was acquired directly from Whitford. The tech adjusted the neck, polished the frets, oiled the fretboard, sprayed the pots and installed new strings.

The guitar, which is in excellent working condition with no notable issues, is identified by an AEROSMITH inventory tag on the headstock. It includes a hardshell case, one of Brad's custom AEROSMITH guitar pics and a certificate of authenticity signed by Whitford.

In December 2020, Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang criticized an auction of three of his late father's guitars. The instruments were sold for a total of $422,050 through Julien's Auctions as part of a larger music memorabilia event called "Icons & Idols". The now-31-year-old said the sellers were "taking advantage of my father's passing", and he had "nothing to do with" the sale. "I don't EVER plan on selling any of my father's iconic guitars," he said.

Eddie died in October 2020 at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

After undergoing hip replacement surgery in 1999 due to a chronic joint problem, Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed. Declared "cancer-free" in 2002, he subsequently had to intermittently have "cancer cells scraped out of his throat after they migrated there." He later battled lung cancer and had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. Things took a turn for the worse in early 2019 when Eddie got in a motorcycle accident. He was subsequently diagnosed with a brain tumor, and received gamma knife radiosurgery to treat the illness.

Following Eddie's death, fans left flowers at his childhood home on Las Lunas Street in Pasadena, California. Additional flowers, candles and fan mementos were placed on Allen Avenue where Eddie and Alex scratched their band's name into the wet cement of a sidewalk when they were teenagers.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.