EDDIE VEDDER Announces Two Seattle Solo Shows For October

Eddie Vedder has announced two new concert dates for October 2023. Coming on the heels of his September 30 headlining set at Ohana Festival, these shows will take place Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.

Vedder will be returning to the solo stage to raise support for EB Research Partnership (EBRP). All proceeds from the shows will be donated to EBRP, an organization Jill Vedder and Eddie Vedder founded with a group of parents in 2010 to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

A special ticket pre-sale for both concerts begins today for current Ten Club members who were active as of Sunday, August 20.

Public tickets will only be available through Ticketmaster registration. Ticketmaster registration opens today at 10 a.m. PT and closes Tuesday, August 22 at 5 p.m. PT.

To unlock access to exclusive day-of-show events and support EBRP, please email [email protected].

Eddie Vedder 2023 shows:

Sep. 30 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival*

Oct. 23 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

Oct. 24 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

EB Research Partnership is the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa. EBRP has a goal to cure EB, a life-threatening genetic skin disorder affecting children from birth, by 2030 and in the process, pioneer an innovative model for all rare diseases.

Eddie Vedder plays guitar and sings in PEARL JAM or by himself, sometimes with his EARTHLINGS band. He and his wife care deeply about all the heroes battling EB and these are very important shows getting us yet another step closer to a cure.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch