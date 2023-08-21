  • facebook
SABATON Is 'Gearing Up' To Write New Music

August 21, 2023

In a recent interview with Czech Republic's Backstage TV, SABATON vocalist Joakim Brodén was asked about his band's plans for the coming months. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm looking forward to have a little bit of a slower summer. We have some shows, but we don't do very many shows this summer, because then we are gearing up to make more music."

He continued: "This is weird. It doesn't feel like work. I'm looking forward to having an easy summer, but then I'm looking forward to starting writing more music for the future. We don't have a release date yet. We don't work that hard on it, but it's gonna be good. Without any pressure, I'll drive over, and me and Chris [Rörland, guitar] will sit down, we'll have a few beers and collect all our ideas and write some music. It's a nice thing to do, actually."

Last September, SABATON announced a new EP trilogy titled "Echoes Of The Great War". The trilogy features new songs specifically about World War I, coupled with topically related catalog music.

The last EP in the "Echoes Of The Great War" EP trilogy, "Stories From The Western Front", was made available in April on all platforms. It features a never-heard-before cover of MOTÖRHEAD's well-known track "1916".

SABATON climbed the international charts with its tenth studio album, "The War To End All Wars", securing No. 1 positions in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Finland. Having achieved the top position for the second time in Germany, Sweden and Finland, the album peaked at No. 1 in Poland, Hungary and Austria for the first time in the band’s career. This and additional outstanding results in other territories have made "The War To End All Wars" SABATON's most successful album so far.

