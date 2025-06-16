EDENBRIDGE Returns To STEAMHAMMER/SPV, Announces New Album 'Set The Dark On Fire'

Austrian symphonic metallers EDENBRIDGE have announced their return to the Steamhammer/SPV fold. The band, led by mastermind Arne "Lanvall" Stockhammer (guitar/keyboards) and vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher, is set to release its new studio album, "Set The Dark On Fire", on January 16, 2026. Three singles, including videos, will be available ahead of the LP's arrival: "Cosmic Embrace" (September 19, 2025),"Where The Wild Things Are" (November 7, 2025),and the title track, "Set The Dark On Fire" (December 12, 2025).

Lanvall and Edelsbacher promise their fans a typical EDENBRIDGE amalgam of powerful metal and tried and tested anthemic, symphonic elements, with a perceptible increase in heaviness, especially in terms of guitars, bass and drums.

Lanvall comments: "'Set The Dark On Fire' sees us remain true to ourselves stylistically while making some important adjustments together with our long-standing mixing and mastering engineer Karl Groom (THRESHOLD). The result is the most dynamic, heavy and at the same time most melodic work to date in the history of EDENBRIDGE."

The studio recordings as well as mixing and mastering of "Set The Dark On Fire" have already been completed, as has the work on the stunning cover artwork.

EDENBRIDGE is currently busy preparing a European tour, which will take the band through Austria, Germany, Holland and Switzerland from February to mid-March 2026.

Speaking about EDENBRIDGE's return to Steamhammer/SPV, Lanvall said: "We're delighted to be able to release our new album with the support of Olly Hahn and his dedicated team again. Due to the organizational restructuring of our previous label, we found ourselves without a contract and promptly received an offer from Olly that proves Steamhammer's faith in us and builds on our successful collaboration between 2013 and 2021."

Steamhammer label manager Olly Hahn also looks forward to the new association with great confidence. "The band has a large fanbase and continues to impress with the amazing quality and passion of their music," he says. "I feel sure that 'Set The Dark On Fire' will successfully continue our collaboration of recent years."

The full track listing of EDENBRIDGE's upcoming album and the dates for the band's 2026 European tour will be announced shortly.