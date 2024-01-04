ELVIS PRESLEY 'Elvis Evolution' Immersive AI Hologram Show Coming To London This Fall

Layered Reality, the U.K.'s leading immersive specialist, is set to launch "Elvis Evolution" in Central London in November 2024, with multiple global cities to follow.

"Elvis Evolution" is a major new show celebrating the world's biggest star of stage and screen, Elvis Presley, with a jaw-dropping concert finale and a personal invite to the After Party.

The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

A life-sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a U.K. stage — all thanks to Layered Reality's unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects.

Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other.

Through AI and groundbreaking tech, you'll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley's extraordinary life and career.

After the show, the central London venue will also host an After Party at its Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music, DJs and performances.

In a video trailer, Layered Reality founder and CEO Andrew McGuinness revealed that "Elvis Evolution" will make appearances in other cities — including Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo — via a deal reached with the owner of the Presley estate, Authentic Brands Group.

"You're going to go on a journey and really understand what Elvis went through during his life," McGuinness said of the show that will incorporate thousands of Elvis's personal photos and home video clips. "The end of this experience is a real crescendo, where you'll see a life-sized Elvis in AI perform some of his biggest hits."

"We're thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley's life and legacy," added Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at the Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises.