  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ELVIS PRESLEY 'Elvis Evolution' Immersive AI Hologram Show Coming To London This Fall

January 4, 2024

Layered Reality, the U.K.'s leading immersive specialist, is set to launch "Elvis Evolution" in Central London in November 2024, with multiple global cities to follow.

"Elvis Evolution" is a major new show celebrating the world's biggest star of stage and screen, Elvis Presley, with a jaw-dropping concert finale and a personal invite to the After Party.

The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

A life-sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a U.K. stage — all thanks to Layered Reality's unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects.

Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other.

Through AI and groundbreaking tech, you'll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley's extraordinary life and career.

After the show, the central London venue will also host an After Party at its Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music, DJs and performances.

In a video trailer, Layered Reality founder and CEO Andrew McGuinness revealed that "Elvis Evolution" will make appearances in other cities — including Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo — via a deal reached with the owner of the Presley estate, Authentic Brands Group.

"You're going to go on a journey and really understand what Elvis went through during his life," McGuinness said of the show that will incorporate thousands of Elvis's personal photos and home video clips. "The end of this experience is a real crescendo, where you'll see a life-sized Elvis in AI perform some of his biggest hits."

"We're thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley's life and legacy," added Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at the Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Find more on Elvis presley
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).