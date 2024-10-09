ENSIFERUM Announces 2025 North American Co-Headlining Tour With KORPIKLAANI

Finnish folk metal goliaths ENSIFERUM will join their comrades in KORPIKLAANI for a 2025 North American co-headlining tour. The journey runs from February 27 in Boston, Massachusetts through March 30 in Brooklyn, New York. Additional support will be provided by TROLLFEST and NINI.

ENSIFERUM bassist/vocalist Sami Hinkka comments: "Hi folks! It's been way too long since we rocked with our North American brothers and sisters, but the wait is over! It's an honor to join forces with KORPIKLAANI, TROLLFEST and NINI! This tour will bring the ultimate folk metal mayhem to your city! Definitely a party you don't wanna miss. See you in the pit!"

Venue and artist presales begin today, Wednesday, October 9, at 1:00 p.m. EDT/ 10:00 a.m. PDT. Password "FOLKFEST." General on-sale date is this Friday, October 11 at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PT. See all confirmed dates below.

ENSIFERUM with KORPIKLAANI, TROLLFEST, NINI tour dates:

Feb. 27 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Feb. 28 - Salle Montaigne - Quebec City, QC

Mar. 01 - Beanfield - Montreal, QC

Mar. 02 - Overflow - Ottawa, ON

Mar. 03 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ON

Mar. 04 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

Mar. 05 - Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

Mar. 06 - Outset - Chicago, IL

Mar. 07 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

Mar. 08 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

Mar. 09 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO

Mar. 11 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

Mar. 13 - Goldfield Roseville - Sacramento, CA

Mar. 14 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Mar. 15 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

Mar. 17 - Nile - Phoenix, AZ

Mar. 18 - Sunshine - Albuquerque, NM

Mar. 20 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

Mar. 21 - Granada - Dallas, TX

Mar. 22 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

Mar. 23 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Mar. 25 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Mar. 26 - Masquerade Heaven - Atlanta, GA

Mar. 27 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

Mar. 28 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Mar. 29 - Lovedraft's - Mechanicsburg, PA

Mar. 30 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

ENSIFERUM will be touring in support of its long-awaited "Winter Storm" full-length, set for release on October 18 through Metal Blade Records.

Much of the new material for "Winter Storm" emerged during the COVID lockdown, when ENSIFERUM's founding guitarist Markus Toivonen set himself the challenge of finding new ways to make music — eventually composing every song except the rousing, anthemic "Fatherland", written by bassist Sami Hinkka. The addition of singer/organist Pekka Montin's crystal-clear melodic high notes provided a tremendous boost on "Thalassic". But on "Winter Storm" — a fantasy concept narrative penned by Hinkka — Montin's super-strong voice finds its optimal place in ENSIFERUM's sound. Bringing to life such grandiose, heroic material, the singer emerges as one of the greatest vocal discoveries of the decade.

ENSIFERUM's "Winter Storm" was produced by Janne Joutsenniemi, mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren, and includes guest appearances by Lassi Logrén on nyckelharpa and violin and Mikko Mustonen on orchestration as well as ELEINE's Madeleine Liljestam who provides all vocals on "Scars In My Heart".

"Winter Storm" will be available on jewel case CD, special edition CD featuring two additional bonus tracks, and digitally as well as vinyl.

ENSIFERUM is:

Petri Lindroos - vocals, guitars

Markus Toivonen - guitars, vocals

Sami Hinkka - bass, vocals

Janne Parviainen - drums

Pekka Montin - keyboards, vocals

Photo by Svetlana Goncharova