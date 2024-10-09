GREEN DAY's 'Dookie Demastered' Features 'Dookie' Tracks on Doorbell, Toothbrush, Game Boy, Teddy Ruxpin And More

When an album hits a big milestone like its 30th anniversary, it gets the usual remasters on the usual formats. But "Dookie" isn't a usual album. That's why GREEN DAY and Brain collaborated to create "Dookie Demastered": the album that exploded the format of punk rock, re-exploded on to 15 obscure, obsolete, and otherwise inconvenient limited-edition formats, now available for purchase.

Instead of smoothing out its edges and tweaking its dynamic ranges, this version of "Dookie" has been meticulously mangled to fit on formats with uncompromisingly low fidelity, from wax cylinders to answering machines to toothbrushes. The listening experience is unparalleled, sacrificing not only sonic quality, but also convenience, and occasionally entire verses. It's "Dookie", the way it was never meant to be heard.

All 15 formats can be played at dookiedemastered.com. Enter the drawing for your chance to buy one. Drawing ends on Friday, October 11 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

"Dookie Demastered" comes on the heels of GREEN DAY's massive sold-out "Saviors" tour, which hit stadiums worldwide this summer. The band played "Dookie" and "American Idiot" in full, along with cuts from their latest album "Saviors", and the tour received widespread critical praise.

"Demastered" formats:

* Burnout - Player Piano Roll

* Having A Blast - Floppy Disk

* Chump - Teddy Ruxpin

* Longview - Doorbell

* Welcome To Paradise - Game Boy Cartridge

* Pulling Teeth - Toothbrush

* Basket Case - Big Mouth Billy Bass

* She - HitClip

* Sassafras Roots - 8-track

* When I Come Around - Wax Cylinder

* Coming Clean - X-Ray Record

* Emenius Sleepus - Answering Machine

* In The End - MiniDisc

* F.O.D. - Fisher Price Record

* All By Myself - Music Box

"Dookie"'s influence remains downright inescapable. It has sold a staggering 20 million copies worldwide and stands out as "the first punk album to be certified diamond by the RIAA for North American sales in excess of 10 million." Out of four 1995 Grammy Award nominations, it notably garnered "Best Alternative Album." Rolling Stone touted it on the "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time" and Pitchfork retrospectively christened it "one of the greatest teenage wasteland albums of any generation." The Daily Beast remarked on "How Green Day's Dookie Defined The 1990s And Changed Music Forever." Speaking to its sustained impact, it has generated billions of streams to date. To put it in perspective, "Dookie" has lived through five presidential administrations, Y2K, social media, a global pandemic, and the birth of countless acolytes. However, there's still nothing like it after all of this time.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, GREEN DAY is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees released their breakout album "Dookie" in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10-teimes-platinum diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of No. 1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls GREEN DAY "The most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests, "GREEN DAY have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of KISS, and that doesn't seem to be changing." In 2004, GREEN DAY released the rock opera "American Idiot", which captured the nation's attention, selling more than eight million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album." Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of "American Idiot" debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim.