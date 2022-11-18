ENSLAVED Announces New Studio Album 'Heimdal'

Norwegian metal avant-gardists ENSLAVED will release their 16th studio album, "Heimdal", on March 3, 2023, via Nuclear Blast Records. An emotive, environmental video for the LP's first single, titled "Congelia", can be seen below.

ENSLAVED's Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson commented: "It's quite weird, yet pretty awesome that we are now talking about the release of our 16th album; yes our 16th full-length album release. That's not too shabby for a couple of scallywags from rural western Norway, is it? If you count our stint in the short-lived PHOBIA act, we have been playing together for no less than 32 years!

"In all these years, Norse mythology has been our umbilical cord to the realms of mysticism and philosophy, and our gateway to the realms of deep psychology and the esoteric worlds beyond. One of the most fascinating characters of our mythology is Heimdal, and he has been lurking around in our minds like an enigma for three decades now. His first appearance was in a song called 'Heimdallr' on our demo tape 'Yggdrasill' back in 1992, and he's had both minor and more significant roles in our lyrical universe over the years.

"This time we have decided to dedicate an entire body of work to this most enigmatic of characters and richest of archetypes — we give you 'Heimdal'. We have reached deeper and scouted further ahead than ever before — the past, present and future sound of the band comes together in songs born from sheer inspiration — it is the common force of a close-nit group of friends and musicians."

"Heimdal" is both a departure and a communion with roots forged over three decades ago in the turbulent birth throes of Norway's black metal scene. The record is named after Heimdal, arguably the most mysterious entity in Nordic mythology. The record features the psychedelic track "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" from last year's EP of the same name. Album bonus versions contain an extra track, "Gangandi", alongside a Blu-ray copy of 2021's stunning "Otherworldly Big Band Experience" streamed event — the band's boldest project to date, featuring fellow Norwegian prog band SHAMAN ELEPHANT. The kaleidoscopic stage show features a stellar setlist, covering ENSLAVED's career, both past and present.

"Heimdal" track listing:

01. Behind The Mirror

02. Congelia

03. Forest Dweller

04. Kingdom

05. The Eternal Sea

06. Caravans To The Outer Worlds

07. Gangandi (bonus track)

08. Heimdal

"Heimdal" was produced by ENSLAVED's own Ivar Bjørnson, Iver Sandøy and Grutle Kjellson. Mixing was handled by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, and the final treatment was mastered by Tony Lindgren. The concept and lyrics for "Heimdal" was, as always, developed by Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson in tandem.

The album was recorded primarily at Solslottet Studios in Bergen, which is owned by Iver Sandøy. Solslottet is a satellite of the well-known Duper Studios, where the drums were recorded and engineered by Iver himself, with assistance from Vegard Lemme. The main guitars, bass, pianos, organs, and vocals were also recorded at Solslottet. Arve "Ice Dale" Isdal recorded his guitar leads at his own Earshot & Conclave Studios. The final touches and a few experimental ideas were added at the Overlook Hotel using Solslottet's mobile studio rig. All music for "Heimdal" was written and demoed at Ivar Bjørnson's own Crow's Nest studio.

ENSLAVED is:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve "Ice Dale" Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - keyboards, clean vocals

Iver Sandøy - drums