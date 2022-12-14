ENSLAVED Announces 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour With INSOMNIUM

Norwegian metal avant-gardists ENSLAVED have announced a month-long, North American co-headline tour with INSOMNIUM. The run will take place in April 2023, shortly after the release of ENSLAVED's new studio album, "Heimdal", out March 3. Support on the trek will come from BLACK ANVIL.

ENSLAVED's Ivar Bjørnson commented: "Neither you nor we will believe how much we are looking forward to coming back to the US of A and Canada in April 2023! We have a new album (and more if you want to be technical),'Heimdal', to show you — spoiler alert: it will lay venues waste. Yes, we are that confident. We also have some rather cosmically awesome (!) bands joining the trek in co-headliners INSOMNIUM and support BLACK ANVIL. How could this become anything but the most spectacular event of 2023?"

Tickets will go on-sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

ENSLAVED and INSOMNIUM North American co-headline tour 2023 with BLACK ANVIL:

April 05 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 06 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

April 07 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

April 08 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

April 10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

April 11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

April 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

April 14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

April 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

April 17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

April 18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

April 19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

April 21 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

April 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

April 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

April 25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

April 26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

April 29 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

April 30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

ENSLAVED has even more planned for 2023, including festival show dates, and a unique album release event in their home city of Bergen, Norway. Named "Heimhug", the evening will feature an extended ENSLAVED live set with guests, and very special guest Jo Quail.

ENSLAVED's Grutle Kjellson commented: "Sometimes the answers and the truths lie under your very nose, or where the journey starts, where you first set sail towards horizons unknown. This was very much the case when we started working on 'Heimdal'; we stepped back and looked a bit inwards and also at our immediate surroundings, at the area we hail from and where we still dwell today; Hordaland. On these shores people have been living and dying, worshiping and crying, laughing and lying ever since the Stone Age. History has been written here, history will still be written here and we will continue to dwell here until the end of our days. Built around this historical narrative, 'Heimdal' was created, and on the 3rd of March 2023 we would like to invite you to celebrate the album release with us and pay homage to our history. Under the 'Heimhug' banner, we’re gonna perform a two-set release concert at USF Bergen with very special guests, we'll have an art exhibition with the specific photographs and drawings we used for the artwork on the album and also an exclusive showing of last year's 'The Otherworldly Big Band Experience'."

"Heimdal" is both a departure and a communion with roots forged over three decades ago in the turbulent birth throes of Norway's black metal scene. The record is named after Heimdal, arguably the most mysterious entity in Nordic mythology. The record features the psychedelic track "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" from last year's EP of the same name. Album bonus versions contain an extra track, "Gangandi", alongside a Blu-ray copy of 2021's stunning "Otherworldly Big Band Experience" streamed event — the band's boldest project to date, featuring fellow Norwegian prog band SHAMAN ELEPHANT. The kaleidoscopic stage show features a stellar setlist, covering ENSLAVED's career, both past and present.

"Heimdal" was produced by ENSLAVED's own Ivar Bjørnson, Iver Sandøy and Grutle Kjellson. Mixing was handled by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, and the final treatment was mastered by Tony Lindgren. The concept and lyrics for "Heimdal" was, as always, developed by Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson in tandem.

The album was recorded primarily at Solslottet Studios in Bergen, which is owned by Iver Sandøy. Solslottet is a satellite of the well-known Duper Studios, where the drums were recorded and engineered by Iver himself, with assistance from Vegard Lemme. The main guitars, bass, pianos, organs, and vocals were also recorded at Solslottet. Arve "Ice Dale" Isdal recorded his guitar leads at his own Earshot & Conclave Studios. The final touches and a few experimental ideas were added at the Overlook Hotel using Solslottet's mobile studio rig. All music for "Heimdal" was written and demoed at Ivar Bjørnson's own Crow's Nest studio.

ENSLAVED is:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve "Ice Dale" Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - keyboards, clean vocals

Iver Sandøy - drums