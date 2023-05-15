EPICA Replaces FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH As Support Act For METALLICA In Paris And Hamburg

EPICA has replaced FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH as the support act for METALLICA on Wednesday, May 17 at Stade De France in Paris, France and on Sunday, May 28 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

EPICA vocalist Simone Simons comments: "We are beyond excited to share the stage with the legendary METALLICA that has had a great influence on the whole music scene, including EPICA."

Earlier today (Monday, May 15),METALLICA wrote on social media: "Fresh off their successful Epic Apocalypse tour, @Epica will be stepping in for @FFDP on the #M72 World Tour on Wednesday in Paris and Sunday, May 28, in Hamburg. We're excited that they can join the ride."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH previously canceled its April 29 appearance at the Johan Cruijf Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands as the support act for METALLICA. Replacing the Las Vegas-based act on the bill was NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen, who played a set in support of her recently released solo album "Paragon". At the time, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH released statement via social media explaining that singer Ivan Moody's recovery from surgery to correct an acute hernia injury "proved more challenging than initially thought", forcing the band to pull out of the Amsterdam show. But FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH vowed to "perform ALL subsequent scheduled dates," including Paris.

METALLICA's "M72" world tour is featuring two-night stops in nearly two dozen cities. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, the 46-show trek launched in Amsterdam on April 27 and includes shows all over Europe and North America through 2024. Each "No Repeat Weekend" on "M72" will feature two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Other opening acts for the tour include PANTERA, MAMMOTH WVH, ICE NINE KILLS, ARCHITECTS, VOLBEAT and GRETA VAN FLEET.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe