EVANESCENCE Announces Deluxe Reissue Of 'Fallen' For 20th Anniversary

In 2003, when the rock charts were dominated by predominantly male nü-metal and post-grunge acts, a young female-fronted band from Arkansas stood out from the crowd, offering something entirely new. They were EVANESCENCE — and with their debut album, "Fallen", they transformed the rock landscape. Led by frontwoman Amy Lee, EVANESCENCE's cinematic blend of metal and symphonic, piano-driven melodies captured a generation, while "Fallen" set the band on a path to global superstardom, earning them multiple Grammy Awards, and becoming one of the highest-selling albums of all time.

Now, two decades later, Craft Recordings celebrates EVANESCENCE's enduring debut with a series of collectible reissues. Available on 2-LP, 2-CD, and digital formats — as well as a Super Deluxe Edition collector's box set — "Fallen (20th Anniversary Edition)" will offer newly remastered audio, including the album's global chart-topping singles "My Immortal", "Going Under", "Everybody's Fool" and the Grammy-winning smash hit "Bring Me To Life". The expanded set also includes a trove of bonus material — ten tracks in all — comprising previously unreleased demos and live recordings plus a selection of rare B-sides. Alongside reimagined artwork, all physical formats will include previously unseen photos from the era, plus a handwritten foreword by Lee, who oversaw all aspects of the reissue.

"Fallen (20th Anniversary Edition)" is available for pre-order today, while fans can stream a previously-unreleased 2002 demo of "Bring Me To Life" or watch the lyric video in addition to the remastered album version of the hit song. 2-LP, 2-CD, and digital formats will be released on November 17. The classic black 2-LP set is available wide, with limited color pressings also available from select retailers including Blue Smoke (via Target),White and Purple Marble (via Barnes & Noble),Pink and Black Marble (via Indie Retail),and a unique Black & Silver blend (via Evanescence.com).

Also available exclusively via Evanescence.com is the Super Deluxe Box Set, arriving in February 2024. Housed in a collectible shadow box-style package (inspired by Lee's songwriting journal cover art),this very limited edition includes all of the above-mentioned music as part of a 2-LP set (featuring the Black & Silver blend vinyl) plus a bonus cassette of previously unreleased demos and voice notes (see track listing below) which is exclusive to this box set. Adding additional insight into the album is an expansive book that features new track-by-track notes from Lee, while a zoetropic turntable slipmat, featuring EVANESCENCE's classic "e" logo, plus a set of rare photo prints and enamel pin set round out the collection.

Released in the spring of 2003, "Fallen" resonated deeply with fans, selling more than 141,000 copies in its first week and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, where it spent an astonishing 43 weeks in the Top 10. Within a month, "Fallen" was certified platinum by the RIAA, while it was a Top 10 hit in more than ten countries, reaching No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Australia and across Europe. Much of the album's initial success can be attributed to its stratospheric singles, including "Bring Me To Life", which broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. "My Immortal" was a Top 10 hit in over ten countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

At the 2004 Grammy Awards, EVANESCENCE received five nominations, including "Album Of The Year", "Best Rock Album", "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "Bring Me To Life", and "Best New Artist", taking home the latter two. The following year, "My Immortal" received a nod for "Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals".

Today, "Fallen" holds steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's "The Fame" and ahead of COLDPLAY's "A Rush Of Blood To The Head") and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. In 2022, "Fallen" received a rare diamond certification from the RIAA, which recognizes 10 million units in U.S. album sales. As a testament to the album's enduring appeal, the video for "Bring Me To Life" surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched rock videos of all time while "My Immortal" follows close behind.

The 20th-anniversary edition of "Fallen" builds upon the original album, adding additional context through rare B-sides ("Breathe No More", "Farther Away" and "Missing") and six previously unreleased selections. Among them are live renditions of "Bring Me To Life" (including a 2020 acoustic re-imagining),as well as "My Immortal" and "Going Under", while fans will enjoy a newly-unearthed string version of "My Immortal" and a 2002 demo of "Bring Me To Life".

"20 years later, this album has never meant more," writes Lee in her foreword. "'Fallen' has been the soundtrack to first loves, epic heartbreak, self-realization, wedding days, last goodbyes, friendships, and countless other moments in so many lives… not to mention my own. I am forever humbled and grateful to be a part of it."

To date, EVANESCENCE has released a total of five studio albums, including the multi-platinum "The Open Door" (2004) and "Evanescence" (2011),both of which topped the Billboard 200. In 2021, the band thrilled fans with their first album of new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth". Featuring a lineup of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards),Tim McCord (guitar/bass),Will Hunt (drums),Troy McLawhorn (guitars/backing vocals),and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals),EVANESCENCE continues to maintain an active tour schedule which has seen the band traveling the globe and staging some of the most successful shows of its career. This fall, they will embark on an extensive run of sold-out shows in Latin America, including Allianz Parque, a soccer stadium in Sāo Paulo, Brazil, slated to be the biggest headline show of EVANESCENCE's career.

"Fallen (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)" track listing (vinyl):

Side A

01. Going Under

02. Bring Me To Life

03. Everybody's Fool

04. My Immortal

05. Haunted

06. Tourniquet

Side B

01. Imaginary

02. Taking Over Me

03. Hello

04. My Last Breath

05. Whisper

Side C

01. My Immortal (Band Version)

02. Breathe No More

03. Farther Away

04. Missing

05. My Immortal (strings version)*

Side D

01. Bring Me To Life (demo 2002)*

02. Bring Me To Life (AOL session 4/15/2003)*

03. Going Under (live Madrid 40 PP)*

04. Bring Me To Life (live MMM acoustic 2020)*

05. My Immortal (live 2022)*

* Previously unreleased

"Fallen (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)" track listing (CD/digital):

01. Going Under

02. Bring Me To Life

03. Everybody's Fool

04. My Immortal

05. Haunted

06. Tourniquet

07. Imaginary

08. Taking Over Me

09. Hello

10. My Last Breath

11. Whisper

12. My Immortal (Band Version)

13. Breathe No More

14. Farther Away

15. Missing

16. My Immortal (strings version)*

17. Bring Me To Life (demo 2002)*

18. Bring Me To Life (AOL session 4/15/2003)*

19. Going Under (live Madrid 40 PP)*

20. Bring Me To Life (live MMM acoustic 2020)*

21. My Immortal (live 2022)*

*Previously unreleased

Cassette track listing (from the "Fallen" 20th-anniversary Super Deluxe edition) **

Side A

01. Imaginary (demo 10.10.01)

02. Whisper (demo 10.10.01)

03. Haunted (demo 10.10.01)

04. Everybody's Fool (final demo 10.03.02)

05. Taking Over Me (demo 11.15.01)

06. Missing (final demo 10.03.02)

Side B

01. Going Under (demo 8.8.02)

02. Tourniquet (demo 7.24.02)

03. My Last Breath (demo 11.15.01)

04. Bring Me To Life (demo 3.18.02)

05. Fallen Voice notes

** all tracks previously unreleased