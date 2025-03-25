EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE: 'We Are Working On A Lot Of Songs Right Now For The New Album'

EVANESCENCE will release a new single, "Afterlife", on Friday, March 28. A lyric video for the track, which will appear in Netflix's upcoming adult animated urban fantasy action television series "Devil May Cry", will arrive on Thursday, March 27 at 9 a.m. PT. The lyric video will include "exclusive clips" from "Devil May Cry", which is based on the Japanese video game franchise of the same name by Capcom. Created by Adi Shankar and produced by Studio Mir, "Devil May Cry" is scheduled for release on April 3 on Netflix.

In a new interview with Audacy Music, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee stated about how "Afterlife" came together (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Netflix, via Mako [Alexander Seaver], who is a guy that did score work on this series, 'Devil May Cry', had this song started and reached out to me and was, like, 'Hey, we'd worked together once before on a Lindsey Stirling track during the pandemic.' So, I made vocals to it, and we were kind of just communicating via e-mail. I still haven't met the guy in person. But he was, like, 'Hey, check it out. Would this be cool? Would you sing on this?' And that just snowballed into finishing the song together and then getting it, like, 'This is an EVANESCENCE song. Let's get the band in here. And let's just take this all the way.' And us getting to go into the studio with [producer] Nick Raskulinecz, who we did our last two albums with and love working with him. He is right here in Nashville, so it's fun and easy for me and I could just keep going over there and annoying him. And it kind of just happened, kind of fast."

Lee went on to say that she and her EVANESCENCE bandmates are "very excited to have new music. This is the first of many [new tracks]. We are working on a lot of songs right now for the new album, but this came up through Netflix, and we were just really excited to have an excuse to get in there right away."

Asked if there is a new EVANESCENCE album in the works, Amy said: "Yeah. I don't have a date for you. We are just working. We got off the road in November or something, and we've been just creative.

"When we book shows and we happen to have time in between that makes sense, like we have a show on a Saturday and we have another show, but it's not till the next Thursday 'cause it's festivals or whatever, it's, like, 'Hey, let's stick around, get an Airbnb and get some instruments together and see who's got an idea.' So we were doing some of that, and that can be fun and productive," she explained. "We got some cool locations out of it. We did one in Italy. But really spending the time in the studio, me just focusing and us taking the time to turn some of those ideas into real songs has been happening since. So, we've got a lot cooking, lot cooking. I don't have a date for you, but there'll be more and more and more music coming out."

Delivering a number of dynamic rock hits over the last two decades, EVANESCENCE recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its landmark debut album, "Fallen", originally released in 2003. They recognized the milestone with a special anniversary edition of the smash album, which spawned gigantic rock hits like "Bring Me To Life", "Going Under" and "My Immortal", kickstarting a thriving career they're still carrying out today.

To date, EVANESCENCE has released a total of five studio albums, including the multi-platinum "The Open Door" (2004) and "Evanescence" (2011),both of which topped the Billboard 200. In 2021, the band thrilled fans with their first album of new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth". Now 20 years on, EVANESCENCE continues to scale new heights. Featuring a lineup of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards),Tim McCord (guitar/bass),Will Hunt (drums),Troy McLawhorn (guitars) and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals),the band continues to travel the globe, staging some of the most successful shows of their career, having wrapped a run of sold-out shows in Latin America, including Allianz Parque, a soccer stadium in Sāo Paulo, Brazil, which was the biggest headline show of EVANESCENCE's career to date, drawing 40,000 fans.

Shortly following its release in March 2021, "The Bitter Truth" rose to the top of the iTunes Album charts in 22 countries and also landed the top spot on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

EVANESCENCE first topped the Hard Rock Albums chart in October 2011 with its self-titled effort. The album stayed atop the list for three weeks.

"The Bitter Truth" was recorded during the pandemic and confronted the dark realities of the world head-on. Yet its resounding message was one of light: pushing through is better than giving up.