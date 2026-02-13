EVANESCENCE's WILL HUNT On Band's Upcoming Album: 'It's Beyond My Expectations'

In a new interview with Mark Strigl, EVANESCENCE drummer Will Hunt spoke about the status of the band's follow-up to 2021's "The Bitter Truth" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's gonna drop sometime this year. I'm so excited for people to hear that. It's cliché to say, 'Oh, it's the best thing we've ever done, but I this is insane. It's another level. Amy's [Lee, EVANESCENCE singer] really pushing the boundaries, and we're all pushing boundaries."

Asked which producers EVANESCENCE is working with this time around, Will said: "We did, like, four tunes with Nick Raskulinecz, who's done the last two records; he did the self-titled in 2011 and then 'The Bitter Truth' from '21. And so we did four tunes with him. And this was originally the idea, by the way, for the last record, but COVID had other plans. So, we weren't able to bounce around. So this one is part partly Nick. And then we were working with Jordan Fish [formerly of BRING ME THE HORIZON] and Zakk Cervini. And Zakk's mixing the whole record. So Zakk mixed 'Afterlife', which is the song that was in the Netflix series 'Devil May Cry'. And we did that song with Nick and Zakk mixing. So that was kind of like the first little test of that. But then we've done six or seven songs with Zakk and Jordan Fish. And it's just beyond my expectations, which is awesome. I'm a pretty tough nut to crack, man, when it comes to that. I just can't wait for people to hear it."

This past December, Amy told Kevin Ryder at the annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2025 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California that she had a "few more lyrics to write" for EVANESCENCE's upcoming LP, but added that it was "going very well and I'm really excited about it."

Last September, Lee told PK of the ALT 105.1 radio station that she and her bandmates were "midway through the process of making" their next album. But she quickly clarified: "I'd say we're more than halfway. We're really getting there. [I'm] really excited about it."

Asked if EVANESCENCE's recent single "Afterlife" will appear on the band's next album, Lee said: "I think so. I don't see why not. We haven't really gotten into the track list and that yet, but I think we have all the songs that are gonna be on it at least started, so we're in that moment of finessing and beautifying and writing lyrics and doing the hard stuff where I slam my head up against the wall."

Earlier in September, Lee, SPIRITBOX's Courtney LaPlante and Poppy joined forces on a brand new single, "End Of You", out now via Sumerian Records.

Last July, Lee told Kevin Ryder and Megan Holiday of the KROQ radio station that she and her EVANESCENCE bandmates were "just full speed ahead, making stuff, putting stuff out, doing stuff on the side. We're in a super just energized creatively mode this year."

Lee went on to say that she doesn't "like to set" a release date for an album "until it's really done. So, we're recording now. We're writing now. We're doing this album kind of in a way that is very freeform. We have a few songs with one producer, we have a few songs with another one over here. We're just doing whatever feels good. No rules except what the song wants."

Earlier in July, EVANESCENCE and alt-rock visionary K.Flay released the video for their song "Fight Like A Girl". The track plays over the end credits of "Ballerina", the latest film set in the world of "John Wick", now available on PVOD. The clip was helmed by Chad Stahelski, director of the "John Wick" films and producer of "Ballerina".

EVANESCENCE completed a tour of Australia and New Zealand last fall, including several shows as the support act for METALLICA.

EVANESCENCE's current lineup consists of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards),Tim McCord (guitar/bass),Will Hunt (drums),Troy McLawhorn (guitars) and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals).

Photo credit: Travis Shinn