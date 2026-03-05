EVERGREY Shares Animated Music Video For 'Architects Of The New Weave' Single

EVERGREY, Gothenburg's masterminds of melancholia, will release their fifteenth album, "Architects Of A New Weave", on June 5, 2026 via Napalm Records, just days before the band takes the stage as special guest to the undisputed kings of heavy metal IRON MAIDEN for two shows on their "Run For Your Lives" world tour.

An animated music video for the LP's first single "Architects Of The New Weave" can be seen below. Once again, EVERGREY proves its unmatched ability to craft timeless melodies, powerful riffs, and gripping lyrics, while continuing to surprise its devoted fans with an innovative approach, even after more than 30 years of existence.

EVERGREY frontman Tom Englund states about "Architects Of The New Weave": "'Architects Of The New Weave' — it's a blistering first single from our 15th studio album, 'Architects Of A New Weave', (or the second ferocious strike, if you're counting our standalone powerhouse 'Oxygen!' as its own beast)!

"I am not afraid to claim this is a no-brainer, sing-along-friendly, straight-up great metal song! It came ignited from Rikard Zander's killer keyboard riff, which we hammered into a short, but massive headbanger!

"When crafting that chorus keyboard line, [DIO's] 'Rainbow In The Dark' was blasting in my head — pure epic inspiration, giving it that timeless, fist-pumping edge. There are dual guitar solos, trading fire in classic old-school style, melodic and memorable. We can't wait to let this rip live!

"I'm torn on music videos sometimes — I adore them as an art form, but too often the visuals steal focus from the music itself."

"Architects Of A New Weave" is the wake-up call you didn't know you needed: a plunge into thinning air, burning worlds, and lingering guilt — only to break free with fierce momentum. The album refuses to wallow. It ascends — fast, heavy, and cinematic. But it refuses to hide in the dark. It rises: quick, fierce, and utterly transformative.

Englund previously stated about the "Architects Of A New Weave" album: "We've literally never had this much trouble picking singles. And honestly? That's the best problem we could possibly have. Every song on this record is fighting to be the one you hear first — because we poured everything into making an album we're flat-out obsessed with. Like always there are no fillers, no compromises, just twelve tracks we're stupidly proud of and will be for the rest of our lives. Pre-order the album now and join the weave!"

Dive into "Architects Of A New Weave"'s standout tracks like "The World Is On Fire", "Leaving The Emptiness", "Heaven" and "The Prophecy", and the breathtaking title anthem "Architects Of The New Weave". Their choruses break through like sunlight piercing storm clouds: enormous, cinematic melodies that pull you upward, riffs with genuine weight and bite, and vocals dripping with raw, unflinching truth. In one breath, you're shouldering buried longing; in the next, you're weightless, fearless, endless. Scars transform into badges of survival, fractures fuel reinvention. In the second half of the album, fellow Gothenburg icon Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT, GRAND CADAVER, CEMETERY SKYLINE) joins Tom S. Englund in vocal duties for "A Burning Flame", the voices of the two scene legends intertwined compellingly.

"Architects Of A New Weave" was produced by Tom S. Englund and Vikram Shankar, with a stellar mix by Adam "Nolly" Getgood.

Among other exclusive formats, "Architects Of A New Weave" comes with a bonus album, containing bonus tracks "Heights" and "One Heart", as well as an album mix of the previously released standalone single "Oxygen!" (2025). Additionally, it features a demo version of "Longing", instrumental tracks of "Leaving The Emptiness", both new songs, as well as a live version of "Falling From The Sun", the hit single off the previous record, "Theories of Emptiness" (2024) and continuation of "Ominous" off "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)" (2022).

"Architects Of A New Weave" track listing:

01. Welcome To The Pattern

02. The Shadow Self

03. Architects Of The New Weave

04. The World Is On Fire

05. Heaven

06. The Script

07. Leaving The Emptiness

08. Longing

09. A Burning Flame

10. Call Off Your Lions

11. Chains Of Shame

12. The Prophecy

Longtime EVERGREY drummer Jonas Ekdahl announced his departure from the band in May 2024, explaining in a statement that his "passion within music [had] gradually shifted from touring and playing live shows to the creative aspect of being in the studio: writing songs, recording, producing, and mixing. It has reached a point where I no longer find joy and excitement in touring, making it difficult to continue," he said. "It has felt like I was traveling away from something rather than toward something whenever we would go out to play. Instead, I want to dedicate my time, focus, and energy to writing, producing, and mixing."

EVERGREY's fourteenth studio album, "Theories Of Emptiness", came out in June 2024 via Napalm Records. The LP was produced by Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Getgood, who worked closely with the band from the start — bringing out the vividness of the album's overall sonic profile. Rounding out the album's production, mastering was helmed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (SOILWORK, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, ONSLAUGHT, THE GEMS, ELEINE and many more).

Photo credit: Patric Ullaeus