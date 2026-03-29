EVERGREY's TOM S. ENGLUND Says 'The World Is In Turmoil': 'It's Hard To Grasp And It's Hard To Predict What's Gonna Happen Next'

In a new interview with Australia's The Rockpit, EVERGREY frontman Tom S. Englund spoke about the lyrical inspiration for the Swedish metal band's upcoming fifteenth album, "Architects Of A New Weave", which will be released on June 5, 2026 via Napalm Records. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think what you always get with EVERGREY is a conceptual feel, in a sense. It's not a concept album per se at all. But it's dealing with the human psyche and the human relations and the stuff that goes around in the world right now. Like our second signal is 'The World Is On Fire', which is very, very — the timing is impeccable, unfortunately. So, yeah, we're just writing about the stuff that we see happening around us or to people we care about around us and to people in other countries that we love and cherish."

He continued: "The world is in turmoil, I would say. It's hard to grasp and it's hard to predict what's gonna happen next. Some people are making this a very uncertain place to be in. And, yeah, it's quite devastating, to be honest. It's hitting me hard, and it's making me think in ways that I wish that I [didn't] have to think about, like, 'Should I leave Sweden?' or 'Should I do something different?', stuff like that. Like I think most parents think about today that are in areas that are more challenged than Sweden is, definitely, of course. But, yeah."

Apparently referencing the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and Russia's oil war with Ukraine, Tom said: "I'm so tired of the agenda of certain people. And I'm very certain that it's for [their] own personal gain that this is happening all around the world as well. People are earning big bucks on this. I just don't understand how much money you need. War is a money machine, and it's also keeping all of us, the small people, in place. We're better off being scared and not questioning stuff.

"I hate to get into politics because we're not a political band per se, but I think we're just bricks in a very big puzzle, and we're left being unaware of what the real agenda is, because it serves them better [that way]," he added.

Circling back to the overall message of "Architects Of A New Weave", Tom said: "I wanna really point this out, that this is probably one of the most positive albums we have done. It's about self-worth, it's about resurrection, it's about knowing where you're going, it's about feeling confident and wanting to make this place a better place. It's about me finding who I am after four to five decades, and finally I found my place in life, and then the rest of the world goes to shit. So, thanks for that… But, yeah, it's an album that sort of tackles all sides of the human issues, I guess. But, again, as I said, for me it carries a very positive message, a message of 'be you', because that's the only person you're gonna know how to be. And I guess that's what I found, weaving my own future, that now at least I know who I am and I know where I'm going, which I guess is very hard for people, and especially the young people today that are getting influenced by each and every one around them — social media, news, newspapers and parents and other friends telling them who to be. It's very tough growing up today, I believe. And I think it's so important to know who you are before somebody else tells you who to be, because that's happening 24 hours per day."

"Architects Of A New Weave" will arrive just days before EVERGREY takes the stage as special guest to the undisputed kings of heavy metal IRON MAIDEN for two shows on their "Run For Your Lives" world tour. The LP was produced by Tom S. Englund and Vikram Shankar, with a stellar mix by Adam "Nolly" Getgood.

Among other exclusive formats, "Architects Of A New Weave" comes with a bonus album, containing bonus tracks "Heights" and "One Heart", as well as an album mix of the previously released standalone single "Oxygen!" (2025). Additionally, it features a demo version of "Longing", instrumental tracks of "Leaving The Emptiness", both new songs, as well as a live version of "Falling From The Sun", the hit single off the previous record, "Theories of Emptiness" (2024) and continuation of "Ominous" off "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)" (2022).

"Architects Of A New Weave" is the wake-up call you didn't know you needed: a plunge into thinning air, burning worlds, and lingering guilt — only to break free with fierce momentum.

Dive into "Architects Of A New Weave"'s standout tracks like "The World Is On Fire", "Leaving The Emptiness", "Heaven" and "The Prophecy", and the title anthem "Architects Of The New Weave". In the second half of the album, fellow Gothenburg icon Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT, GRAND CADAVER, CEMETERY SKYLINE) joins Tom S. Englund in vocal duties for "A Burning Flame", the voices of the two scene legends intertwined compellingly.

"Architects Of A New Weave" track listing:

01. Welcome To The Pattern

02. The Shadow Self

03. Architects Of The New Weave

04. The World Is On Fire

05. Heaven

06. The Script

07. Leaving The Emptiness

08. Longing

09. A Burning Flame

10. Call Off Your Lions

11. Chains Of Shame

12. The Prophecy

Longtime EVERGREY drummer Jonas Ekdahl announced his departure from the band in May 2024, explaining in a statement that his "passion within music [had] gradually shifted from touring and playing live shows to the creative aspect of being in the studio: writing songs, recording, producing, and mixing. It has reached a point where I no longer find joy and excitement in touring, making it difficult to continue," he said. "It has felt like I was traveling away from something rather than toward something whenever we would go out to play. Instead, I want to dedicate my time, focus, and energy to writing, producing, and mixing."

EVERGREY's fourteenth studio album, "Theories Of Emptiness", came out in June 2024 via Napalm Records. The LP was produced by Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Getgood, who worked closely with the band from the start — bringing out the vividness of the album's overall sonic profile. Rounding out the album's production, mastering was helmed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (SOILWORK, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, ONSLAUGHT, THE GEMS, ELEINE and many more).