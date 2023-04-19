  • facebook
Ex-DEEP PURPLE Guitarist Reactivates STEVE MORSE BAND, Announces First Live Shows In Over A Decade

April 19, 2023

Former DEEP PURPLE guitarist Steve Morse has reformed his STEVE MORSE BAND for a series of live appearances in April and May.

Reunited and performing together for the first time in over 10 years, the STEVE MORSE BAND returns with a long-awaited live set including fan favorites from the band's illustrious career. Featuring a trio of some of the world's most notable instrumentalists, this evening with the legendary act promises to be a must-see event in music history and a true testament to their status as the original gold standard in rock fusion.

The night brings together three icons, beginning with the band's namesake and Guitar Player Hall Of Famer Steve Morse, songwriter and bandleader of THE DIXIE DREGS, member of supergroup FLYING COLORS, as well as former guitarist of DEEP PURPLE, KANSAS and more. Morse's bandmates feature Dave LaRue, also of FLYING COLORS and THE DIXIE DREGS, as well as Van Romaine, one of the most in-demand percussionists throughout his extensive career playing live and recording with legendary names like BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS, Billy Joel, NAUGHTY BY NATURE and many more.

"This mini tour is us getting back to what made us the happiest, musically," says Morse. "Working with friends you know and trust, playing snippets of the best part of your lives together is too much fun to call 'work'! We are very excited to be coming back and playing here, since we formed the foundation of the music touring and playing this town!"

In a can't-miss celebration of musical prowess and unparalleled instrumental songwriting, this evening's set from the inimitable trio is undoubtedly poised to be a music lover's dream come true. Morse brings back one of his original career-defining acts that introduced the world to his supreme virtuosity over 30 years ago. Still at the top of their musical game, the STEVE MORSE BAND have returned to showcase and share their genre-defining musicianship once again.

Tour dates:

April 22 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head
April 23 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
April 24 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere -
May 25 - Homer, NY - Homer Center for the Arts
May 26 - Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theatre
May 27 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Blackbox
May 28 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club

Last July, Morse officially left PURPLE to care for his wife, Janine, who was battling cancer. He was replaced by Simon McBride.

Morse's announcement came four months after the guitarist said that he would be taking a hiatus from the band, in the hope of rejoining his bandmates once his wife's health improved.

Morse effectively took over Ritchie Blackmore's DEEP PURPLE slot in 1994 and had been in the group longer than Ritchie.

