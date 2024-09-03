Ex-DEEP PURPLE Guitarist STEVE MORSE Partners With ENGL For New Signature Amp

Steve Morse, the legendary guitarist known for his work with bands like DEEP PURPLE and the DIXIE DREGS, has recently announced a new collaboration with ENGL Amplifiers.

The result of this partnership is a small signature head that promises to deliver the perfect tone for any guitarist looking to achieve the same level of precision and clarity that Morse is known for.

The new ENGL head, aptly named the Steve Morse Signature 20, is a compact and versatile amplifier that packs a punch in terms of both features and sound. With two channels, guitarists will have the ability to dial in a wide range of tones to suit their playing style.

What makes this signature head stand out is its unique preamp and power amp design. The clean channel offers a warm and articulate sound, while the lead channel delivers a classic rock tone with just the right amount of grit. With its powerful and responsive gain stage, this head produces a rich and dynamic sound that can go from smooth and creamy to aggressive and punchy with just the twist of a knob.

But that's not all. The E658 also features a built-in noise gate, making it perfect for high-gain playing without any unwanted noise. And for those who want even more tonal options, the head also has a built-in delay and reverb as well some handy features like an IR loader, MIDI, headphone out. Whether you're a fan of Steve Morse's playing or just looking for a versatile and powerful amp, the ENGL Steve Morse Signature 20 is definitely worth checking out. With its compact size and impressive features, this head is sure to become a go-to for guitarists of all styles and genres.

"I'm incredibly excited about this new signature amp," Morse said. "ENGL has done a fantastic job capturing the essence of my tone in a portable, versatile amp. It's perfect for everything from rehearsals to recording to live shows. I think players are going to love it."

The Steve Morse Signature 20 is available now from authorized ENGL Amplifiers dealers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.engl-amps.com.

ENGL is distributed in the USA and Canada by ESP Guitars.

ENGL E658 Steve Morse Signature 20 main features:

- Two Channels: Clean, Lead

- All Tube Head

- Power Soak (Full Power / 20 Watts, 5 Watts, 1 Watt, Speaker Off)

- Preamp tubes: 4 x ECC83 (12AX7)

- Poweramp tubes: 2 x EL84

- Tube buffered FX Loop

- Noise Gate

- Master Volume Boost (M.V.B.)

- Reverb

- Delay

- Midi: MIDI In (with ENGL Phantom power switch)

- Impulse Response Loader

- USB: for IR loading

- Headphone Output with Level control

- XLR Ground Lift Switch

- Store (for MIDI programming)

- Controls: Gain (separately for each channel),Bass, Middle, Treble, Lead Volume, Clean Presence, Master

- Controls (Rear): Powersoak, Noise Gate threshold level, Delay, Reverb

- Outputs: 1 x 8-16 ohms or 2 x 16 ohms

- Made in Germany

ENGL Amplifiers is a leading manufacturer of high-quality guitar amplifiers, speaker cabinets, and accessories. Founded in 1983 by Edmund Engl, the company is known for its uncompromising commitment to tone, quality, and craftsmanship. All ENGL amplifiers are hand-built in Germany using only the finest components and materials.

In July 2022, Morse officially left DEEP PURPLE to care for his wife, Janine, who was battling cancer. He was replaced by Simon McBride. Morse's announcement came four months after the guitarist said that he would be taking a hiatus from the band, in the hope of rejoining his bandmates once his wife's health improved.

Morse effectively took over Ritchie Blackmore's DEEP PURPLE slot in 1994 and had been in the group longer than Ritchie.

Morse had written and recorded eight studio albums with DEEP PURPLE, including 2021's covers collection "Turning To Crime".