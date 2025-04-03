Ex-FEAR FACTORY Singer BURTON C. BELL To Release New Solo Single, 'Savages': 'That Song Is A Banger'

In a new interview with Australia's My Kind Of Weird, former FEAR FACTORY singer Burton C. Bell, who issued two solo singles in 2024 — "Anti-Droid" and "Technical Exorcism" — and a cover of RAMMSTEIN's "Du Hast" in 2023, was asked when fans can expect to see a full-length solo album from him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, no album right now, but by the time I get to Australia [for a short tour in June], I'm gonna have two new songs released. One's called 'Savages', which you could probably find a couple of YouTube videos where we played it at our last show opening up for GOD FORBID in L.A. And we were still testing it out. We recorded it right after that show. So that song is a banger. I just got a lyric video finished for it. So it's pretty cool. Another song that's called 'Cold Lazarus' is gonna come out after that. But right now I'm still a completely independent artist, pretty much making it all happen on my own. I have management that's helping me along, I've got an agent that's pushing things along as well, but, for me, it's, like, I'm the one. This is my name, this is my namesake. I'm the one who's getting the music done, getting the videos done. So I'm a completely independent artist at this point."

Bell played the first concert with his solo band on June 13, 2024 at 1720 in Los Angeles, California.

Backing Bell at his recent gigs have been guitarist Henrik Linde (THE VITALS, DREN),drummer Ryan "Junior" Kittlitz (ALL HAIL THE YETI, THE ACID HELPS),bassist Tony Baumeister (ÆGES) and multi-instrumentalist Stewart Cararas.

Bell's discography includes multiple live and recorded collaborations with BLACK SABBATH icon Geezer Butler and JOURNEY's Deen Castronovo (as G/Z/R); industrial maverick Al Jourgensen and MINISTRY; and guest vocal appearances with PITCHSHIFTER, CONFLICT, SOIL, STATIC-X, SOULFLY and DELAIN, among others. He's the vocalist of ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS and CITY OF FIRE and, of course, the co-creator of FEAR FACTORY and the only musician to appear on every FEAR FACTORY release from 1992 through 2024.

FEAR FACTORY created a sound that revolutionized extreme metal, defined in no small part by Bell's innovative scream/sing dichotomy and the influences he brought from post-punk and industrial. Songs like "Replica", "Linchpin", "Edgecrusher", "Fear Campaign", "Archetype", "Cyber Waste" and "Zero Signal" are modern metal anthems. "Demanufacture" (1995) and the RIAA gold-certified "Obsolete" (1998) are genre-redefining works heralded by fans and critics as essential albums. Orwell, Bradbury, "Blade Runner", and sophisticated sci-fi and fantasy works fed Bell's lyrics and concepts.

The band toured the world with METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, KORN, MEGADETH and OZZY OSBOURNE, taking bands like SYSTEM OF A DOWN and STATIC-X out as support acts in their early stages. After years of behind-the-scenes band member turmoil and legal issues, Bell left FEAR FACTORY in the fall of 2020.

The 56-year-old Bell had been largely inactive on the musical front since officially announcing his departure from FEAR FACTORY in September 2020. At the time he said that he could not "align" himself with someone whom he did not trust or respect, an apparent reference to FEAR FACTORY founding guitarist Dino Cazares. Bell has since been replaced in the band by the Italian-born singer Milo Silvestro.