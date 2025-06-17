Ex-FEAR FACTORY Singer BURTON C. BELL Wants To Keep Making New Music: 'I'm Not Obsolete Yet'

In a new interview with Tom Robbins of the And Now The Band podcast, former FEAR FACTORY singer Burton C. Bell — who issued one solo single in 2025 ("Savages"),two solo singles in 2024 ("Anti-Droid" and "Technical Exorcism"),and a cover of RAMMSTEIN's "Du Hast" in 2023 — spoke about how he approached the writing and recording of his latest solo output. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Working on my own now, I'm able to work with different producers at any given time. And Alex Crescioni, who did 'Anti-Droid', I met him while recording the RAMMSTEIN cover for 'Du Hast' that was part of a RAMMSTEIN tribute record. So, I met him doing that, and I had the opportunity to speak to him about my wishes and my goals for the future. Essentially, I was putting it out there in the universe, as they say. And he heard me, and he was, like, 'Hey, I've got this song. How would you like to try it?' So I listened to it, and I'm, like, 'Oh my God.' The song spoke to me. So I was, like, 'Well, let's start here. Let's do this.' And it just kind of snowballed since then. I'm able to work with a band now. The song I started working on after 'Anti-Droid' was 'Technical Exorcism', and I started working with a guitar player-producer named Henrik Linde, who is now in my band, and he wrote 'Savages'. And 'Savages' is a banger, man. As soon as I heard it, I'm, like, 'Yes, let's do this.' I think I struck a chord with my fanbase, and I think a lot of people are really happy with what they're hearing. So there's been a lot of positivity. Of course, there's always gonna be the haters. You can't control that. But it comes with the territory. I've been dealing with that for 30 years."

Regarding his plans to release more music in the coming months, Burton said: "The new music that we're currently recording is as good. It's not the same song as 'Savages', but it's still heavy, and we're exploring different ideas. So it's all within my mantra of 'heavy, groovy, dark and moody'. One of the songs we're working on has a really heavy BLACK SABBATH/TYPE O [NEGATIVE] type of vibe, which is fucking cool. Which is great. I love both bands. So we're exploring. I'd like to keep on working. They understand what I'd like to do, and they want the best for me as well as for them. So, what's good for me is great for them. So we're making it happen. So hopefully we'll get back from [touring] Australia [in June] and we're gonna keep recording new music."

Asked if the plan is to eventually release "a fully fleshed out album", Burton said: "I think probably an EP will be my next release. I'm trying to get more music done and put out the EP and then write more music and then put out a full album. But the idea is to just keep working, keep putting things out, dropping nuggets here and there for the fans, show 'em I'm still alive, show 'em I'm still working, show 'em I'm still doing music. I'm not obsolete yet."

Bell kicked off his Australian solo tour on June 11 at The Triffid in Brisbane.

Burton played the first concert with his solo band on June 13, 2024 at 1720 in Los Angeles, California.

Backing Bell at his recent gigs have been guitarist Henrik Linde (THE VITALS, DREN),drummer Ryan "Junior" Kittlitz (ALL HAIL THE YETI, THE ACID HELPS),bassist Tony Baumeister (ÆGES) and multi-instrumentalist Stewart Cararas.

Bell's discography includes multiple live and recorded collaborations with BLACK SABBATH icon Geezer Butler and JOURNEY's Deen Castronovo (as G/Z/R); industrial maverick Al Jourgensen and MINISTRY; and guest vocal appearances with PITCHSHIFTER, CONFLICT, SOIL, STATIC-X, SOULFLY and DELAIN, among others. He's the vocalist of ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS and CITY OF FIRE and, of course, the co-creator of FEAR FACTORY and the only musician to appear on every FEAR FACTORY release from 1992 through 2024.

FEAR FACTORY created a sound that revolutionized extreme metal, defined in no small part by Bell's innovative scream/sing dichotomy and the influences he brought from post-punk and industrial. Songs like "Replica", "Linchpin", "Edgecrusher", "Fear Campaign", "Archetype", "Cyber Waste" and "Zero Signal" are modern metal anthems. "Demanufacture" (1995) and the RIAA gold-certified "Obsolete" (1998) are genre-redefining works heralded by fans and critics as essential albums. Orwell, Bradbury, "Blade Runner", and sophisticated sci-fi and fantasy works fed Bell's lyrics and concepts.

The band toured the world with METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, KORN, MEGADETH and OZZY OSBOURNE, taking bands like SYSTEM OF A DOWN and STATIC-X out as support acts in their early stages. After years of behind-the-scenes band member turmoil and legal issues, Bell left FEAR FACTORY in the fall of 2020.

The 56-year-old Bell had been largely inactive on the musical front since officially announcing his departure from FEAR FACTORY in September 2020. At the time he said that he could not "align" himself with someone whom he did not trust or respect, an apparent reference to FEAR FACTORY founding guitarist Dino Cazares. Bell has since been replaced in the band by the Italian-born singer Milo Silvestro.

In early May, Burton reflected on his decision to leave FEAR FACTORY in September 2020 after a 31-year run as the band's singer and pursue a solo career. He told the Post-Punk.TV podcast: "It was time for me to do other things. And here I am. Venturing out on my own is scary. Doing something solo is frightening. I'm, like, 'Am I doing the right thing?' As artists, we always question ourselves. [We hear] voices in our head. There's voices in my head that are, like, 'Oh my God. What the fuck are you doing?' But I've gotta follow my heart because my heart is directing me towards a path that I truly wanna be in, and that's the artistic path."

Bell continued: "Failure is something that, as artists, we experience on a daily basis. But you just can't let that failure dictate your life. You have to learn from it. And once you learn from that, it's, like, 'Okay, I did that wrong. This time I'll try it this way. And so I am moving forward with my solo career, writing music that, for me, fits my mantra.

"I came up with a mantra maybe a couple years ago," Burton added. "Now that I have a [solo] band that I'm working with on a daily basis, they have grown to understand me as well. And so this next [solo] song I'm about to release called 'Savages' on May 30th, we wrote together as a band. And it fits my mantra, which is 'heavy, groovy, dark and moody'. And I think that fits every aspect that I wanna do. It fits the criteria of every band that I've ever liked. I think it fits the criteria of every band I've been a part of. So what I'm doing now is an amalgamation of everything I've ever done. I'm taking it all, creating this nice little piece, and I'm releasing it, making something new for myself. And I think when people hear this new song 'Savages', and the next song, which is called 'Cold Lazarus', they [will be], like, 'Wow, that sounds familiar, but it's kind of new.' So it's, like, there you go. That's what we're doing."

Burton went on to say: "So I'm super excited about the future. I'm super excited about my tour coming up in June, going to Australia, and just very excited for what the future holds. I'm just staying creative. That's what it's all about. Being an artist is being creative, and creating art, whether it's writing music or photography, you're expressing yourself through your visions and from what you see and how the world affects you."