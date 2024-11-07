Ex-GREAT WHITE Singer TERRY ILOUS On JACK RUSSELL: 'It Was An Honor To Know The Guy'

In a recent interview with The This Is Metal Show, former GREAT WHITE singer Terry Ilous discussed his friendship with the band's original frontman Jack Russell who died in August at the age of 63. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "First I met Jack in 1990, I believe. XYZ opened for GREAT WHITE at the Santa Monica Civic Center. And I thought he was a terrific singer. I was, like, 'Wow, this guy's got so much energy. He's a great singer — really, really good singer.' And he was nice to me. We did a few shows together, but we never really connected, although we were on the same label; we were on Capitol Records together. So we never really connected back then. And then I joined GREAT WHITE in late 2010; I believe 2010, I joined GREAT WHITE. I was with the band for eight years. And then, after my departure, Jack reached out to me and talked to me. And that's when we became friends. I was a little bit wary at first, I've gotta be honest with you, because the band told me so many horror stories about him — he was a drunk, he was this, he was that. And so I didn't know how to approach him. Plus I was replacing him in GREAT WHITE, so I just didn't know how to feel, to be honest with you. And then I met the guy, and he was a tremendous guy."

Terry continued: "The thing about Jack, Jack was intelligent. He was a very intelligent person. He was funny, had a great sense of humor, a bit sarcastic. And he was a good human being. I mean, he was so nice to other people, not just me. But I've seen how he was treating other people, talking to other people, being kind to everyone, signing an autograph, talking to this guy and that guy, taking the time to say hello. And I realized he was a really good, good person. So, as time went on, we became friends. We used to call each other or chit chat on the phone, text each other. It's just weird that him and I were not friends back in the days, but we became friends after my departure from GREAT WHITE. But I have to say that it was an honor to know the guy, not just because he was a great singer, but because he was a great human being."

In October 2022, Russell and Ilous teamed up to record a semi-acoustic version of "I Won't Back Down", one of the most iconic classic rock songs by TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS. A Tim Sheridan-directed music video for the track was also released.

Back in July 2018, Russell slammed his former bandmates in GREAT WHITE for the "deceitful" way Ilous was kicked out of the group.

Ilous, formerly of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after replacing touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was shown the door and replaced with Mitch Malloy.

Ilous later released a statement in which he claimed he was blindsided by his dismissal from GREAT WHITE, saying that he "proudly invested" all of his energy and focus "into the GREAT WHITE brand."

Russell, who was himself fired from GREAT WHITE in December 2011 (after being on hiatus from the group since 2009),took to his Facebook page to offer his thoughts on Terry's departure from the band, writing: "I just wanted to express my condolences to Terry Ilous for the deceitful way my X band members dealt with the situation of his termination kind of reminds me of something else. Huh? In the last few months Terry and I have gotten to know each other through Linkedin have become what I would say friends. As far as I'm concerned, he's a great guy and he had an opportunity and he took it. The fact is it was my fault that it all happened to begin with. I was unreliable, unhealthy and my addiction ruled my world. I wouldn't have wanted to play with me either if I were them. The only thing I was very upset about was the way they went about it. But at least Terry got an e-mail where I received nothing not even a phone call or a return message. But this is not about me this is about Terry. I'm sure he will find his way to a better place as he is a great singer and has a lot of talent and I have a lot of respect for him. I wish him well and I hope you will all support him in his future efforts."

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after the singer had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by guitarist Mark Kendall, keyboardist/guitarist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell later performing with a new lineup as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others continued as GREAT WHITE.

Back in June 2020, Russell teamed up with Ilous, along with guitarists Robby Lochner and Phil Woodward, for a special acoustic concert on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise Facebook page. The set included acoustic renditions of songs from GREAT WHITE, XYZ and LED ZEPPELIN.

Jack died less than a month after he announced that he was retiring from touring following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

Russell was performing with his version of GREAT WHITE when a pyrotechnics display sparked a nightclub fire that killed 100 people at a 2003 concert in Rhode Island. At the time of the fire, the group that was on the road was called JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Kendall, who founded GREAT WHITE with Russell in 1982, later said he was asked to join Russell and his solo band on the tour to help boost attendance. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the blaze.

In October 2022, GREAT WHITE officially named Brett Carlisle as its new lead singer. Carlisle joined the band as the replacement for Andrew Freeman, who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.